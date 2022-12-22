Franklin-Simpson Wildcats Jalen Briscoe, DeMarcus Hogan, Gabe Jones and Sam Mylor said together before the season that they would win the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament to start their “bling season.” Mission accomplished.
The Wildcats, who defeated the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots to advance to the championship game, defeated the Warren East Raiders 69-56.
“The guys responded very well from Tuesday night,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They played with a lot of confidence. Did a better job of getting to the paint with the ball. They played much better. Best game they played together so far this season.”
Three ties and a lead change occurred in the 1st Quarter. Isaiah Andrews, who averages 32 points per game and is one of the top scorers in the state, got going early on as he scored eight points. Hogan scored four points with baskets from Briscoe, Gavin Dickerson and Jones. Mathias Dickerson added a free throw as the game was tied at 11-11 at the end of the first.
The Wildcats’ defense started to give the Raiders some problems as Andrews struggled for opportunities to take shots. Meanwhile, Hogan did not have that same problem. He electrified the crowd with a two handed slam dunk and dropped a 3-pointer to score seven straight points in the opening of the 2nd Quarter. Connor Doyle and Austin Rigsby each buried a 3-pointer for Warren East but Hogan cashed in on another 3-pointer as O.J. Gamble scored four points and two from Jones as Franklin-Simpson led 27-20 at the half.
Each team knocked down three 3-pointers to open the 2nd half as Gamble had two and Jones with one. Doyle made all three for Warren East Franklin-Simpson’s defense continued to contain Andrews as he was held to two points. But the Raiders could not contain Hogan as he scored five straight points in one stretch, buried another 3-pointer to score 10 points. Briscoe also added four points as the Wildcats led 50-39 at the end of three.
“When I hit my first shot in the quarter, I knew I could make my second one and my third one if I got a chance to shoot it,” O.J. Gamble said. “I think I’ve been shooting it well from there this season. Big win for us as we head to Owensboro for state. We want to make a run at that too. We play like this every game, we should be cutting down the nets there too.”
“Got to give them credit. They have spent a lot of time working on their shots,” Spencer said “Again, that also goes back to working the ball in the paint. Getting the ball in the paint helps out in getting open jump shots.”
Franklin-Simpson had hustle plays to maintain their double digit lead in the 4th Quarter. Hogan and Mylor each had a steal from a loose ball and basket. Hogan also added two points off a missed free throw. With a 64-48 lead, Spencer drew up a great play for Briscoe, coming off an inbounds pass, with a two handed baseline slam dunk for the exclamation point on a tremendous 32 minutes of complete basketball as Franklin-Simpson advances to the Class 2-A State Basketball Tournament with a 69-56 victory over Warren East.
“It was a great game,” Jalen Briscoe said. “We did everything the coaches wanted and the great play that was drawn up. I thought I was going to lay it up. I knew that “Juice’s” (Gamble) was not going to switch and as soon as the ball was thrown in, I saw who was going to be behind me and I sprinted to the bucket and I got up there for the dunk. Great play by Coach Dee (Spencer).”
DeMarcus Hogan led all scorers with a game high of 28 points with Jalen Briscoe scoring 13 points. Gabe Jones added 11 points and O.J. Gamble poured in 10.
“My name needs to be in that conversation with (Isaiah) Andrews as one of, or if not the best, in the region,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “I had a bad game against Warren Central so I had to come out and play hard for my team. I had to play with confidence. My girlfriend’s mom texted me that message before the game today and I did.”
“DeMarcus is playing well,” Spencer said. “When he is locked in, he is very hard to guard. We try to keep him from not just settling for jump shots. When he is right, he helps us a whole lot.”
Isaiah Andrews was held 15 points below his average as he led the Raiders with 17 points. Also, Doyle chipped in with 12 points.
“Our plan was to not let (Isaiah) Andrews get his average by any means necessary,” Spencer said. “The guys did a great job of adjusting where he was at in our zone. I thought our 1-3-1 zone did a great job of confusing them as we got a bunch of hands on the ball.”
The Wildcats await the winner of the Section 3 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament. The two teams will tip-off the boys’ state basketball tournament on Fri. Jan. 13th that is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at the Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro.
