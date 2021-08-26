After a disappointing loss to the Glasgow Scotties, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ soccer team shut out the Logan County Cougars 6-0 as they wanted to make a statement to the other three teams in the 13th District.
“We came out with intensity and worked the ball well,” Ben Banton said. “We fought and worked hard with our defense. We shut out Logan County to let the district know where we stand.”
Senior Ben Banton scored four goals with junior Gabe Jones adding a pair of goals along with three assists. The Wildcats’ defense was suffocating as junior goalkeeper Connor Vincent only faced three shots on goal for the 13th District shutout victory.
“Didn’t have the result we wanted after Saturday’s game so we had to refocus and make a statement to the district on how we know and should play,” Wildcats’ head coach Jusrin Dyer said. “We were firing on all cylinders tonight, especially in the 2nd Half. We made the adjustments to put pressure on different positions with pur passing which led to more goals scored and for them (Logan County) to be on the defensive more.”
The team will play their third 13th District match of the season when they host the Todd County Central Rebels on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
