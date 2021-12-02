Number | Player | Grade
0 | Sam Mylor | Junior
2 | Andreyas Miller | Senior
10 | Gavin Dickerson | Sophomore
11 | Jalen Briscoe | Junior
12 | Gabe Jones | Junior
20 | Taunton Kelly | Junior
24 | Matthias Dickerson | Sophomore
32 | Connor Vincent | Junior
33 | O.J. Gambe | Sophomore
Ishmael Holcomb | Sophomore
Davion Tipton | Sophomore
