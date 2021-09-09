Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats played seven matches in five days.
In their 13th District match last Tuesday night at the F-S Gym, Franklin-Simpson lost in straight sets 3-0 (25-12, 25-22 and 25-10) to the Todd County Central Rebels.
On Thursday night, the Volley Cats picked up a road win at the Foundation Christian Academy Falcons 2-0 (25-8 and 25-22).
Franklin-Simpson competed in the SOKY Slam Round Robin Invitational at Allen County-Scottsville High School on Saturday. They battled in five matches during the invitational defeating the Warren Central Dragons but lost to: the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots, the Campbellsville Lady Eagles, Russell County Lady Lakers and the Sayre Lady Spartans.
“Despite the challenges we faced to get to Saturday, I’d say we did okay,” Volley Cats coach Maura Creasey said. “We met some really good teams this weekend at SOKY Slam and our girls held their own against the tougher skilled teams but tended to downplay for the lesser skilled team. We were definitely in our heads on Saturday and couldn’t beat the mental block. I have high hopes for their potential this week against LCHS and CCHS. I hope this next weekend we can overcome and push through to show our potential.”
The Volley Cats will host the Cumberland County Lady Panthers on Thursday night at the F-S Gym starting at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, they will compete in the September Showdown hosted by White House (TN) High School.
(0) comments
