Franklin-Simpson’s basketball teams are playing back to back games together for the first time this season as each team had to dig deep within themselves and found a way to grind out two victories at Allen County-Scottsville last Tuesday night.
Lady Cats 47 Lady Patriots 46
Franklin-Simpson did not have their best shooting night from the floor but when they needed to make big shots, they came through including freshman Jasmine Savage’s 3-pinter with time running out for the one-point victory.
“We showed a sign of becoming a championship team,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We had to find that “grit” when things weren’t going well. We missed a few “bunnies” early and that got in our heads. The 1st Half was a very half court game and that is not how we play. On top of missing shots, we had to speed the game back up. I am proud of my girls for the way we came out and played in the 2nd Half. We needed a big shot to win it but the game was won on the defensive end.”
The Lady Cats missed some easy shots early on but returning senior Alera Barbee scored six points with two points each from junior Lee Lee Partinger and freshman Lyniah Brown. Junior Jaylee Covington scored three points for the Lady Patriots with two points each from sophomore Jayleigh Steenbergen and freshman Aubree Naiser as Franklin-Simpson led 10-7 at the end of one.
The Lady Cats went into a scoring drought in the 2nd Quarter as they only scored five points during the period with sophomore Katleyn McAlister’s 3-pointer and a basket by Barbee. Allen County-Scottsville took the lead during the quarter with seven pints from Nauser and five from Steenbergen for a 20-15 lead at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson sped up the pace and tempo of the game starting on the defensive end to force more turnovers, bad shots and work in transition with the basketball. McAlister and Savage each connected on 3-point shots with Barbee, Brown and Partinger each scoring a basket. 7th grader Avery Morris scored six points for the Lady Patriots with four points from senior Chloe Cook as Franklin-Simpson trailed 32-28 at the end of the third.
The lead changed hands several times in the 4th Quarter as Barbee knocked down two 3-pointers to score 10 points for the Lady Cats before fouling out late in the game with Partinger scoring four. Covington scored five points with Cook adding four points for Allen County-Scottsville.
Franklin-Simpson took their final timeout with 16.1 seconds, trailing 46-44. Freshman Vanessa Ray inbounded the ball to Partinger, who created enough space for Savage to knock down a wide open 3-pointer from the wing in the final seconds for a 47-46 lead. Cook’s running 3-point shot was long off the back iron of the rim and the Lady Cats found a way to make big shots when they needed to for the one-point victory.
“The play was to use Katelyn (McAlister) as a decoy,” Taylor said. “She has shot the ball well every time we played them. We popped her out to the opposite side and Jasmine (Savage) has put in a lot of work with her dad (assistant coach Jermaine) on shooting the basketball for this very moment. He asked me before we got in the huddle who do you want to take the shot and I said Savage. The play was set and executed the way we drew it up. I am proud of Malyea (Partinger) for handling the ball and getting it to Jasmine perfectly and she rose up and stuck it like she has so many times before.”
“I was nervous but we have worked on plays like that in practice,” Jasmine Savage said. “I knew as soon as I got the ball, I had to shoot it no matter where I was at and I made the shot. Most of the time, plays hardly work. You have to go with what the defense gives you and I knew as soon as I shot it, it looked good and it was.”
Alersa Barbee led all scorers with a game high of 20 points for Franklin-Simpson. Aubree Naiser led Allen County-Scottsville with 13 points.
Wildcats 44 Patriots 34
Franklin-Simpson struggled offensively but as head coach Dee Spencer always says, defense travels no matter where you are at. They relied on their defense to get stops and force turnovers for the 10-point victory at Allen County-Scottsville.
“The guys found a way tonight,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They played good at times. Didn’t play very smart at times but hey, we’ll take it.”
Returning senior Andreyas Miller scored seven points with junior Gabe Jones burying a 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Gtrshman Chase Ross led the patriots with seven points but baskets from juniors Jalen Briscoe and Connor Vincent gave Franklin-Simpson a 14-12 lead at the end of the first.
The Wildcats’ defense held Allen County-Scottsville to four points, two made field goals by senior Wyatt Coffee and junior Jordan Turner. Franklin-Simpson got back to back 3-pointers from Jones, his second of the game, and junior Sam Mylor. Miller also added a basket with a pair of free throws from Vincent as they led 24-16 at halftime.
Turner scored seven of the nine points for the Patriots in the 3rd Quarter but the period belonged to Jones. He scored 10 points for the Wildcats including knocking down two more 3-pointers. Mylor added a basket with a free throw from Briscoe as Franklin-Simpson led 37-25 at the end of three.
Ross scored three points with senior Thorny Walker making a 3-pointer for Allen County-Scottsville in the 4th Quarter as Franklin-Simpson’s defense made scoring difficult for the Patriots in the last three quarters. Miller scored three points with two points each from Jones and Vincent as scoring was difficult for the Wildcats as well but they scored just enough for the 44-34 victory.
“I feel like our focus wasn’t where it needed to be at today,” Spencer said. “We had other things going on today. They weren’t focused.”
Gabe Jones led all scorers with a game high of 18 points for Franklin-Simpson with 12 points from Andreyas Miller. Chase Ross led Allen County-Scottsville with 10 points.
“You could tell that Andreyas (Miller) and Sam (Mylor) missed two games,” Spencer said. “Most of the shots Andreyas would make, he was missing them. He has to get back into his groove. We needed Sam’s energy tonight. That s what he does for us. He is super aggressive and he played well for us.”
Franklin-Simpson will host the Barren County Trojans next Tuesday night in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader at 6 p.m. WFKN Radio will broadcast the doubleheader starting at around 5:50 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
