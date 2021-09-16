In a matchup of two teams from Class 4-A Region 1 at Logan County High School last Friday night, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team lost 29-27 to the Logan County Cougars on a 20-yard field goal in the minute of the game.
The Wildcats’ overall record stands at 1-2 as the Cougars’ overall record improves to 3-0.
“We moved the ball well but the pick 6 early on kind of killed us. But we fought back. Didn’t have a really good defensive night. We missed some key blocks, didn’t line up right at times and didn’t gang tackle like we wanted so we need to go back and fix those things.”
For the third game in a row, the Wildcats scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game as senior Jayden Wells finished off the nine plays, 67-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson looked to add on their lead as they were driving for their second straight touchdown but on 4th Down and 4 from Logan County’s 8-yard line, senior Luke Richardson’s pass was intercepted by Cougars’ sophomore Davin Yates who returned it 96 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 7-7, changing the momentum of the game.
“That was a big turning point of the game,: Cougars’ head coach Todd Adler said. “It could have been 14-0 and Davin Yates made a heck of a play. Wyatt Blake made a great block to spring him and that is a big stand for a defense, one of the few stops that we got tonight all game long.“
Logan County took the lead 13-7 on their next offensive possession but the Wildcats responded as they scored a touchdown with four seconds remaining in the 1st Half with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to junior Landon Graves that capped off a 17-play, 80 yard drive for a 14-13 lead at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson scored a touchdown on their only possession in the 3rd Quarter as senior Omar Harrison ran for a 10-yard touchdown, his first of two for the game. But their touchdown was sandwiched in between two touchdowns by the Cougars as they led 26-21 after three.
The Wildcats started their next drive in the 3rd and kept it for 6:09 into the 4th Quarter as Harrison scored his second touchdown of the game with a 2- yard run that finished off
A 12-play, 48 yard drive for a 27-26 lead as the extra point was missed.
Logan County, who runs a fast paced offense, took a page from the Wildcats’ playbook as they slowed their offense down for clock management in hopes of Franklin-Simpson to use their three timeouts. The plan worked as they were able to drive 52 yards, work the clock down to 1:08 as junior Mattia Giubulato kicked the game winning 20-yard field goal for the 29-26 victory over the Wildcats.
“I made up my mind once we got to midfield that we were going to get in field goal range to win the game,” Adler said. “(Max) Chaney wasn’t calling his timeouts so we tried to drain as much clock as we possibly could because Franklin-Simpson is not a heavy passing team. Only giving them the ball with a minute left to drive 50 to 60 yards, we will take that all day long and luckily our defense held on at the end to get the win.”
Franklin-Simpson outgained Logan County 365-258 in total yards of offense. The Wildcats gained 303 yards rushing with Omar Harrison having 177 yards rushing on 20 carries for two touchdowns and Jayden Wells having 19 carries for 69 yards for a touchdown. Luke Richardson completed six of his 15 passes for 62 yards for a touchdown and an interception with Andrew Ogles and Isaiah Rigsby each having two receptions for 20 yards.
Ryan Rayno had 14 carries for 127 yards for a touchdwon and Wyatt Blake had eight carries for 46 yards and three receptions for 54 yards for a touchdown. Davin Yates had a rushing, passing and an interception return for a touchdown.
“We have fresh faces staring in linebacker positions who are out for the rest of the year. Two of them are out for contact tracing and one was just ruled out to play tonight, so there are not a lot of guys to substitute in to choose from,” Chaney said. “We had good practice last week, probably not as good in preparing for White House Heritage and we barely lost to a team that we should have beaten. Felt like we dominated them offensively but they have some good runners in their fast paced offense and they are coached very well and we will have to be more ready than this if we are going to beat Russellville on Friday night.”
The Wildcats host the Russellville Panthers for Homecoming on Friday night. Kickoff from James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field is at 7 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN tab in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
