The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team took part in the annual Paul Gray Prep Sports Girls’ Basketball Media Day this past Saturday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Convention Center.
Seventeen teams from the 4th Region are invited to come speak about their preparation for their upcoming seasons.
Lady Cats head coach Ashgely Taylor appeared in her second media day event as she brought juniors: Ashanti Johnson, Maleyea Partinger and Hadley Turner for the event.
“This was really great,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “It gave us a chance to talk about our team. Our leaders get to brag on their teammates and talk about the hard work they have put in. We are looking forward to Nov. 30th when the season tips off.”
The team answered questions from the select media from summer camps to practices and scrimmages.
“I was nervous,” Ashanti Johnson said. “Not the one to speak in front of people, especially with cameras around. I started stuttering and because of that, I ddin t talk much but it went really well.”
“I was nervous at first but it went really well,” Malaya Partinger said. ‘I thought I would be way nervous when the questions started but it went all right like “Certified Lover Boy”, Drake’s new album.”
“Media Day was fun,” Hadley Turner said. “I had to set the example for my other two juniors of course. But anytime I am with Ashanti, Malyea and coach (Taylor), it is always fun.”
The Lady Cats begin their 2021-2022 season on Nov. 30th at the Monroe County Falcons in a girls/boys doubleheader at 6 p.m.
