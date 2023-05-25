FRANWS-05-25-23 WILDCATS ALL DISTRICT

Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, from left, Brevin Scott, Griff Banton and Brady Delk were selected to the 13th District Baseball All-Season Team last Tuesday night at Logan County High School.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS

At the conclusion of the championship game of the 13th District Baseball Tournament, the selections to the 13th District All-Season Team were announced.

The selections were made by the four 13th District head baseball coaches: Matt Wilhite from the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, Ethan Meguiar from the Logan County Cougars, Kenneth Edmonds from the Russellville Panthers, and Jim Daigle from the Todd County Central Rebels.

