At the conclusion of the championship game of the 13th District Baseball Tournament, the selections to the 13th District All-Season Team were announced.
The selections were made by the four 13th District head baseball coaches: Matt Wilhite from the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, Ethan Meguiar from the Logan County Cougars, Kenneth Edmonds from the Russellville Panthers, and Jim Daigle from the Todd County Central Rebels.
Each coach was asked to pick the top 10 players from the district that is not on the team they coach.
From Franklin-Simpson: Griff Banton, Brady Delk, and Brevin Scott were selected to the 13th District All-Season Team.
Banton has a batting average of .337 with two home runs, four doubles, and a triple for 28 hits and 13 RBI.
He scored 14 runs and stole four bases.
Delk has a batting average of .320 with two doubles for 31 hits and 10 RBI.
He scored 28 runs and stole 20 bases.
Scott has a batting average of .348 with three doubles for 32 hits and 24 RBI. He scored 15 runs and stole five bases. On the mound, he had a record of 7-1 with an ERA of 1.77.
He threw 55.1 innings allowing 24 runs, 15 were earned, on 35 hits with 68 strikeouts, and walked 12.
“Their hard work has really shown,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Proud of those three and there are others that could have been selected as well but it’s really satisfying to see that their hard work gets rewarded.”
Also selected to the team were from Logan County: Brady Hinton, Isaac Stanley, Chance Sweeney, and Davin Yates; from Todd County Central: Gavyn Nolan, Preston Rager, Nate Reding, and Zack Robinson and from Russellville: Landon Gunderson.
