The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats engineered a 4th Quarter comeback as they overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat the Todd County Central Rebels 46-45 for their first 13th District victory of the season last Friday night at the F-S Gym. With the win, Franklin-Simpson has won 17 consecutive 13th District games.
“We struggled. Really struggled for the first three quarters,” Jalen Briscoe said. “When we were in the huddle in the 4th Quarter, coach (Dee) Spencer didn’t say a word to us. He wrote the word “effort” on the board and underlined it. We all looked at it. Thought he was going to say something but he didn’t. We went out there and gave 100%.”
“We knew this game was going to be a dogfight,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “Got to give the guys credit. They didn’t stop playing when we got down 10. They kept fighting and we’re happy to get this one.”
The Wildcats jumped out of the gates blazing as they held an early nine-point lead, 11-2 with Sam Mylor opening the game by knocking down a 3-pointer with DeMarcus Hogan scoring six points, and Jalen Briscoe adding two. The Rebels responded by scoring nine of the next 11 points with 3-pointers from Preston Rager, Perez Whitlock, and one banked in at the buzzer by Jamison Glass as Franklin-Simpson led 13-11 at the end of the first.
Hayden Strader’s 3-pointer that opened the 2nd Quarter gave Todd County Central the lead at 14-13. Briscoe’s traditional three-point play tied the game at 16-16. Following Strader’s bucket, back-to-back baskets from O.J. Gamble and Gabe Jones gave Franklin-Simpson the lead at 20-18. Rager connected on back-to-back 3-pointers that made Franklin-Simpson trail 24-20 at halftime.
Jones’ two free throws that opened the 3rd Quarter along with Briscoe’s put back off a missed shot tied the game at 24-24. Gavin Dickerson’s first 3-pointer of the game gave the Wildcats a 27-26 lead. But the lead was short-lived as the Rebels went on a 13-3 run as Whitlock’s jumper gave them the lead along with three 3-pointers from Trayvon Foster. Jones scored a 3-pointer for Franklin-Simpson during that stretch as they trailed 39-30 at the end of three.
After receiving coach Spencer’s message, the Wildcats went to work starting on the defensive side. They held Todd County Central to no field goals made for nearly six and a half minutes but they did score on three free throws. Offensively. Briscoe made two free throws and following a bucket from Mylor and a second 3-pointer from Gavin Dickerson, Franklin-Simpson trailed 42-37.
“We started pressing them, picked up the pace a little bit and it possibly wore them down a little bit,” Spencer said. “We’re dealing with high school kids. They’ll struggle when things aren’t going their way. Our guys stayed focused and strong and were able to get the win.”
Following a timeout by the Rebels, Dickerson and Hogan both buried a 3-pointer that gave them a 43-42 lead. Briscoe made two more free throws for a three-point lead but Whitlock tied the game with a 3-pointer, which was the Rebels’ only field goal of the quarter, at 45-45. With time running out and off a missed shot by the Wildcats, Briscoe was fouled with 1.1 seconds left. He made one of his two free throws for a one-point lead. Glass’ long 3-pointer for the win was off the mark and Franklin-Simpson erased a 10-point deficit for a 46-45 victory over Todd County Central.
“Felt good to see the 3- pointers fall. It got us hyped and got us going. Plus, it helped us to get stops,” Gavin Dickerson said. “Our last couple of games have been close with Todd County Central. They’re good but overall, it feels good to get our first district win.”
“When Gavin (Dickerson) comes off the bench, he doesn’t care when he plays or what position, he is a big impact player,” Briscoe said. “He’ll box out and get rebounds and tonight when we needed him the most, he hit those big shots. He can handle that pressure. Shout out to him. He brought us all together to play together as a team in the 4th Quarter.”
“Gavin (Dickerson) made some huge shots. His shots got everyone to believe in each other,” Spencer said. “We’ve been talking to him about his confidence and believing in the time that he has been putting in. I told him today that you will make some shots tonight when we need them. Tonight, we needed it and he made them.”
Jalen Briscoe recorded another double double by scoring a game-high of 12 points with a team-high of 10 rebounds as DeMarcus Hogan added 11 points. Gavin Dickerson and Gabe Jones each had four rebounds for the Wildcats.
Trayvon Foster also scored a game-high of 12 points as he was the only Rebels’ player that scored in double figures.
