The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats engineered a 4th Quarter comeback as they overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat the Todd County Central Rebels 46-45 for their first 13th District victory of the season last Friday night at the F-S Gym. With the win, Franklin-Simpson has won 17 consecutive 13th District games.

“We struggled. Really struggled for the first three quarters,” Jalen Briscoe said. “When we were in the huddle in the 4th Quarter, coach (Dee) Spencer didn’t say a word to us. He wrote the word “effort” on the board and underlined it. We all looked at it. Thought he was going to say something but he didn’t. We went out there and gave 100%.”

