Nominations are being accepted through April 30 for the initial class of the Franklin-Simpson High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame Committee will review the nominations during May and will meet in June to determine which nominees will be selected.
To make nominations, go to the Simpson County Schools Facebook page or website and click the Franklin-Simpson Athletics Hall of Fame nomination form.
Nominations must be on the nomination forms. Current or former coaches, selection committee members, administration, staff or alumnus and Franklin-Simpson stakeholders may make the inductee nominations.
Anyone nominated will stay on the ballot for up to five years.
The Franklin-Simpson High School Athletic Hall of Fame will serve as a means of recognizing and honoring male and female athletes, coaches and those who have made significant contributions to the athletic programs of F-S High School.
The initial class will consist of eight people, along with one men’s team and one women’s team. After the initial class, induction classes shall be no more than four inductees and one team per year. Fewer may be allowed.
If there is a need to add inductees, the committee will take a majority vote to elect to extend the number of inductees beyond four.
The annual hall of fame induction ceremony will be on a Thursday night prior to a home F-S football game the following night. The inductees will be announced at the game. Plaques for hall of fame members will be placed at the high school.
Contact F-S Athletic Director Matthew Wilhite or Assistant Athletic Director David Clark at the high school for more information.
