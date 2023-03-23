The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team earned their first win of the 2023 season with a 12-5 victory at the Trinity Whitesville Lady Raiders last Saturday afternoon.

In her first game back from an illness, Zori Stout was brilliant in the circle as she pitched 3/1 innings allowing two runs on only one hit while striking out three and walking four batters.

