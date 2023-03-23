The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team earned their first win of the 2023 season with a 12-5 victory at the Trinity Whitesville Lady Raiders last Saturday afternoon.
In her first game back from an illness, Zori Stout was brilliant in the circle as she pitched 3/1 innings allowing two runs on only one hit while striking out three and walking four batters.
“I was just a little nervous at first but as soon as I got the first batter out everything came back to me,” Zori Stout said. “I started to get more comfortable, and I’m just happy to be back with my team!”
“Very thankful to get Zori (Stout) back with us,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “She has been nursing her illness but she is good to go now. She is feeling good and looked pretty sharp considering she hasn’t practiced in two weeks. She was on a pitch count today and we’re tickled to death to get her back. Also, very thankful to have Rebecca (Luttrell), who did a great job for us, come in and finish the game out for us.”
The Lady Cats cranked out 15 hits and it all got started in the top of the 1st inning. Following a leadoff walk to Kloie Smith, Allie Utley hit an RBI triple that scored Ava Holland, courtesy runner for Smith, for the first run of the game. Then Stout helped her own cause with an RBI single to left that scored Utley, making the score 2-0.
At the top of the 2nd, Franklin-Simpson added to their lead. Mollie Fowler reached base with a walk Two batters later on a 3-0 count, Smith launched the pitch deep over the left field fence for a two-run home run for a 4-0 lead.
“She pitched me inside and so I just smashed it over the fence,” Kloie Smith said. “Didn’t realize how far it went because I was running around the bases. When I hit it, I knew it was gone,”
Business kept picking up in the top of the 3rd as Maggie Brown led off the inning with a single. The next batter was Lilly Ferguson with a 2-0 count, hit a deep two-run home run over the left field wall for a 6-0 lead.
“It felt great hitting the home run,” Lilly Ferguson said. “The pitch was inside and I felt like it was going to be a home run when I made contact. When I saw it leave the fence, I yelled, showing some excitement.”
Ferguson continued giving the business in the top of the 4th with Utley at third, who hit a one-out double, and Addison Shelton at second, who was a courtesy runner for /stout who walked, Ferguson hit an RBI single that scored Utley, making the score 7-0.
The Lady Raiders scored two runs in the bottom of the 4th but the Lady Cats answered back in the top of the 5th. Rebecca Luttrell entered the game to replace Stout in the circle and hit a one-out single. Following an intentional walk to Smith, Shelton, courtesy runner now for Luttrell, scored on a passed ball and Holland, who was a courtesy runner for Smith, scored on an RBI single by Soit, making the score 9-2.
With the score 9-3 in the top of the 6th, Franklin-Simpson kept being relentless at the plate. Ferguson led off with a double and Hallie /bikes reached base by being hit by a pitch, With Jasmine Grover in as a pinch runner for Boles, Fa’Drea Payne hit a two RBI double that scored both Ferguson and Grover for an 11-3 lead. Payne advanced to third on a dropped third strike and scored on an RBI
groundout that made the score 12-3. And they went on to win the game 12-5 over the Trinity Whitesville Lady Raiders.
“We had some good batting practice on Friday,” Caudill said. “We learned a lot from the South Warren game. We worked on our timing and driving the softball. Really good to see the players tee off on some of those pitches and that’s what we expect them to do. It makes the coaches’ jobs easier when you can score 12 runs.”.
Lilly Ferguson led the team with four hits and three RNI. She along with Ava Holland and Allie Utley each scored two runs.
“It was a really fun day even though it was really cold,” Allie Utley said. “There was a lot of good at bats with a lot of confidence and we all played as a team and it showed zori and Becca pitched a good game and we came away with a good win.”
The Lady Cats will host the Butler County Lady Bears on Thursday night for their first game of the season at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex. The first pitch time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.