Former Franklin-Simpson Lady Cat softball player and Campbellsville University Tigers’ freshman Madison Davis finished her first full year of collegiate softball by being selected to the Mid South All-Conference 2nd Team.
“I don’t think about that, the awards, hardly at all during the season,” Madison Davis said. “I found out on twitter and I was excited that I was selected. Coach (Shannon) Watten shared the news with me and I was happy but I just wanted to concentrate on playing during the postseason and do what I can to help my team win.
For Davis’ first full season, she had a batting average of .365 with 23 hits in 63 at bats. She had four doubles with three home runs and 12 RBI, scoring 14 runs and walked nine times.
Season highs for Davis include: three hits including a double, a home run with five RBI and two runs scored against Georgetown University (KY) and two putouts against the Cumberlands.
The Tigers finished with an overall record of 41-13, 27-5 in the Mid South Conference. They defeated Georgetown (KY) twice and Lindsey Wilson to win the conference tournament but their season came to an end in the NAIA tournament in the Bowling Green Bracket losing twice to Olivet Nazarene University.
“We accomplished a lot of goals and set new records this season. We worked extremely hard this season and it shows that hard work does pay off,” Davis said. “Our season didn’t end like we wanted to but we learned from it. I believe we can pick up where we left off and we should be fine. Our coaches say to us all the time “be where your feet are” which means that we can’t think about the next play because the next play will not be the same situation. Just concentrate on the now.”
Davis plans to major in Elementary Education.
