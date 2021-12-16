Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball teams defeated the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots last Friday night at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court to advance to the semifinal round in the regional portion of the Class 2-A Tournament.
Lady Cats 58, Lady Patriots 36The two teams played each other six days prior to this game with Franklin-Simpson grinding out a six-point victory. This game was much different than the previous as their depth and suffocating defense was too much for the Lady Patriots as the Lady Cats dominated all 32 minutes for the 22-point victory.
“We had a few good days of practice this past week in getting ready for this,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We cleaned up some things defensively that I wasn’t happy with from last Saturday against them. Plus we didn’t play very well on Tuesday, the light bulb kind of came on for them and with two great days of practice, we were clicking on all cylinders.”
Franklin-Simpson’s defense held Allen County-Scottsville to two made field goals in the 1st Half. The Lady Cats scored the first 10 points of the game with back to back 3-pointers from junior Lee Lee Partinger and sophomore Katelyn McAlister. The Lady Patriots didn’t score their first points of the game until 3:52 remaining in the quarter. Partinger scored five points with returning senior Alera Barbee adding four for an 18-2 lead at the end of one.
Their 3-point shooting continued in the 2nd Quarter as McAlister along with freshmen Lanayjah Knight and Naja Nolan connected from beyond the arc as Franklin-Simpson led 39-12 at halftime.
“We sat down and guarded. It was a team effort,” Taylor said. “I thought our pressure really bothered them. We improved from last Saturday as once they got in the half court, we guarded them well.”
Freshman Vanessa Ray scored four points with two each from partinger and freshman Lyniah Brown. Juniors Jaylee Covington and Trinity Drake each scored three points each for the Lady Patriots as they trailed 48-26 at the end of the third.
Junior Ashanti Johnson had two steals for four points with junior Hadley Turner, Brown and Ray each adding two as Franklin-Simpson defeated Allen County-Scottsville 58-36 to advance in the tournament.
“Everyone from the starters and the freshmen played really well tonight,” Ashanti Johnson said. “We worked hard over the last two days rebounding, blocking out and guarding better and we were ready. We had a lot of energy and it showed as we got the win.”
10 players scored for the Lady Cats as Lyniah Brown led all scorers with 10 points.
“I feel like myself and the other freshmen have made an adjustment from coming from middle school to varsity basketball,” Lyniah Brown said. “We are confident and learning with each game we play. We got a humbling experience against South Warren and we got to make sure that we play with confidence and not be overconfident.”
“I told the girls tonight that when we play like this, this is the way our scorebook should look like,” Taylor said. “Everybody is supposed to eat and everybody gets a piece and that is ok with me. Averages, minutes and shots means nothing to me. Getting that team win means more.”
Freshman Aubree Naiser led the Lady Patriots with eight points.
Wildcats 64, Patriots 38The Wildcats took control of the game with their full court defensive pressure and sped the tempo of the game to their advantage for the 22-point victory over the Patriots.
“We played better tonight than we did on Tuesday. We executed at times like I wanted them to. We didn’t shoot it very well either but give credit to my guys, they figured out a way. “
The lead changed hands several times in the 1st Quarter as junior Jalen Briscoe scored four points with junior Gabe Jones knocking down a 3-pointer. Five players scored for the patriots as the Wildcats led 12-10 at the end of the first.
Franklin-Simpson took control of the game in the 2nd Quarter as returning senior Andreyas Miller, who buried a 3-pointer, and Briscoe each scored eight points. Senior Wyatt Coffee scored seven of the nine points for Allen County-Scottsville as the Wildcats outscored the Patriots 20-9 for the 32-19 lead at halftime.
As Briscoe and Miller did in the 2nd Quarter, Jones took over the 3rd as he connected on two 3-pointers for 10 points. Miller added four points with junior Connor Vincent adding two. Coffee scored four of Allen County-Scottsville’s eight points as Franklin-Simpson led 48-27 at the end of three.
The sophomores for the Wildcats had a big 4th Quarter as Gavin Dcikerson and Ishmael Holcomb each scored four points with Mathias Dickerson scoring three and O.J. Gamble with two as after the first, they dominated the remainder of the game for the 64-38 victory to advance in the tournament.
“We need them: Andreyas (Miller), Gabe (Jones), Jalen (Briscoe) and others to take over quarters like they did tonight,” Spencer said. “Our defense, the 1-3-1, changed the pace of the game. It allowed us to get some easy buckets, which is always good. We wanted to speed them up, play a little faster than what they are used to. We did a good job with that.”
Gabe Jones and Jalen Brisoce led all scorers with 15 points with Andreyas Miller adding 14 for the Wildcats.
“I just had to come out with the mindset of go ahead and let’s take care of our business,” Andreyas Miller said. “Build a big lead so our young guys can come in and have some fun so that we can rest our legs and get ready for two tough games coming up.”
“I got off to a slow start in the 1st Quarter and could have done much better if I didn’t miss a couple of layups,” Jalen Briscoe said. “The 2nd Quarter, I just attacked the rim, got rebounds and did whatever I could do to help the team to win.”
Wyatt Coffee led the Patriots with 13 points.
Both teams will play at the Hart County Raiders in the semifinal round in the regional portion of the Class 2-A Tournament on Jan. 2.
Tip-off time is scheduled for 1 p.m. and WFKN Radio is scheduled to broadcast both games immediately following its regularly scheduled Sunday broadcast worship programs starting at 2 p.m.
