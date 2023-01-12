This weekend, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and Wildcats’ basketball teams will be competing in the Class 2-A State Basketball Tournament this weekend at the Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro, Ky.
Franklin-Simpson won the Section 2 Regional Boys’ and Girls’ Tournaments which qualified them to compete in the tournament. This will be the first time that both teams qualified to compete in the 2-A state tournament.
The Lady Cats defeated the Hart County Lady Raiders 56-32, the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots 62-45, and the Logan County Cougars 57-34 to win the Section 2 Tournament.
The Wildcats defeated the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots 76-49 and the Warren East Raiders 71-56 to also win the Section 2 Tournament.
Both Franklin-Simpson teams will play the winner of the Section 5 Boys and Girls’ Region Tournament on Friday. The Lady Cats will play the Mercer County Lady Titans, at 9 a.m. followed by the Wildcats playing at 10:30 a.m.
If the Lady Cats win their opening round game, their semifinal round game will be on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with the championship game at noon on Sunday.
If the Wildcats win their opening round game, their semifinal round game will be on Saturday which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., and the championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.
