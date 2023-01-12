This weekend, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and Wildcats’ basketball teams will be competing in the Class 2-A State Basketball Tournament this weekend at the Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro, Ky.

Franklin-Simpson won the Section 2 Regional Boys’ and Girls’ Tournaments which qualified them to compete in the tournament. This will be the first time that both teams qualified to compete in the 2-A state tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.