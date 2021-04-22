The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team completed a perfect week of games with a cone from behind road win over the Glasgow Scotties and a five inning victory over the University Heights Blazers.
F-S 8 Glasgow 7The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats overcame a four run deficit in the top of the 6th inning to defeat the Glasgow Scotties 8-7 last Thursday night.
In relief, the winning pitcher was junior Ben Banton. He pitched three and a third of an inning allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
The Wildcats scored in the top of the 2nd with Banton’s RBI sacrifice fly that scored junior Justin Jones for a 1-0 lead.
With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the 4th, Franklin-Simpson regained the lead by taking advantage of the bases being loaded, senior Skyler Mrtinez’s RBI groundout scored Jones that gave them a 2-1 lead. With two outs and runners now at second and third, senior Dawson Owens hit a RBI single that scored senior Jake Konow for a 3-1 lead.
The lead was short lived as the Scotties got six hits, two walks, a balk and a passed ball led to six runs in the bottom half of the 4th as Glasgow led 7-3.
The Wildcats rallied in the top of the 6th as they once again took advantage of the bases being loaded. Wix cleared the bases with a three RBI double scoring Banton, Martinez and Owens to trail 7-6.
“Like the coaches have said all this season, we just need to keep battling and brint a great approach and just cut down on our strikeouts. Keep choking up on two strikes and keep battling,” Wix said. “It was an 0-1 count and just poked at the curveball and was able to score some runs.‘‘
With Wix at third now on a passed ball, junior Taylor Lowhorn hit a RBI sacrifice fly to score Wix, tying the game at 7-7. Later with two outs and junior Luke Richardson at third, Konow delivered the go ahead RBI double that scored Richardson as they regained the lead 8-7.
“The coaches preach in practice to make a play and pick each other up,” Jake Konow said. “It was a good team effort that night. We had a lot of energy and we were all playing for Coach (Matt) Wilhite that night. That’s why we came back and got the “W.”
Banton and the defense preserved the lead with six consecutive outs in the bottom of the 6th and 7th innings as Franklin-Simpson completed the comeback for the 8-7 victory over Glasgow.
F-S 10 University Heights 0 (5 innings)In the Kelly Russell Classic at Russellville High School last Saturday, the Wildcats defeated the Blazers in five innings.
Junior Taylor Lowhorn pitched a complete game allowing four hits while striking out seven batters.
“I wasn’t trying to blow anybody away. I was just pitching for contact and let the defense make plays and we got a shutout today,” Lowhorn said. “It’s been a big week for everybody as we got three wins especially the way we won against Glasgow. Glad to wrap up the week with three wins.”
The Wildcats jumped out early with five runs in the top of the 1st inning. With bases loaded, junior Luke Richardson hit a two RBI single for a 2-0 lead. Bases loaded once again and senior Jake Konow hit a RBI single, making the score 3-0. With two outs, senior Skyler Martinez hit a two RBI to lead 5-0.
In the top of the 2nd, junior Justin Jones hit a RBI double and Konow hit a RBI double that extended Franklin-Simpson’s lead to 7-0.
The Wildcats ended the game in the top of the 5th as with runners on first and third, Martinez drove in a run with a groundout to the shortstop. Then senior Dawson Owens delivered a two run home run to left field that made the final score 10-0.
“Pretty exciting for us as a team today. We knew we needed three runs to run rule them and we did that,” Owens said. “I felt really good when I hit it. I knew that it was a good swing and gone when I hit it. Been swinging it well with lots of confidence at the plate and that helps a lot.”
