Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ and Wildcats’ basketball teams were able to achieve opening round wins in the 13th District Tournament to not only advance to the championship game but also most importantly, qualify as one of eight teams to compete in this week’s 4th Region Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Tournaments.
13th District Girls’ Semifinal
Lady Cats 65, Lady Rebels 48
Franklin-Simpson’s defense forced deflections and turnovers along with returning senior Alera Barbee scoring 30 points, which at that time was her career high in scoring, as they advanced to the 13th District Tournament championship game with their 17-point victory over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels.
“The main goal tonight was just to come out of here with a win. This is one the hardest games to play because if you lose, you go home,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said.. “I thought it was a game of two halves. We executed really well in the 1st Half and in the 2nd Half, we guarded really well.”
The Lady Cats got off to a hot start with Barbee scoring 17 points in the 1st Quarter. Lady Rebels’ junior Jamaia Coleman led the team with seven points but juniors Lee Lee Partinger and Hadley Turner and freshman Vanessa Ray each scored a basket as Franklin-Simpson led 23-14 at the end of the first.
Sophomore Abby Williams led Todd County Central with six points in the 2nd Quarter with junior Lucy Chester adding five. Franklin-Simpson freshman Lyniah Brown scored six points off steals and deflections with three points from Ray and two points each from Barbee, sophomore Katelyn McAlister and Turner for a 38-27 lead at halftime.
The Lady Rebels made a run early in the 3rd Quarter as freshman Alexis Taylor scored four straight points to cit their deficit down to seven. But the Lady Cats responded led by McAlister’s two 3-pointers that sparked an 8-0 run to regain their double digit lead, Barbee added seven points with two points each from Brown and Partinger for a 55-38 lead at the end of three.
“Feels good to be ankle to knock down shots especially if it gets us going,” McAlister said. “I was kind of struggling a bit in the 1st Half but once I saw one go in, it boosted my confidence. Tonight, I didn’t shoot the ball like I wanted but I went all out, gave 100% and we aren’t ready to go home.”
Franklin-Simpson extended their lead to as high as 22 points with Barbee scoring four points and two points each from: Brown, junior Ashanti Johnson and Partinger as they defeated Todd County Central 65-48 for the team’s 11th consecutive win.
“Alera (Barbee) had a big night with her career high in points,” Taylor said. “But we also had some great numbers that you won’t see in the scorebook like (Katleyn) McAlister had nine steals with seven deflections. Ashanti (Johnson) had six rebounds. Lyniah (Brown) had 10 assists so I am very proud of our role players, who don’t get enough credit for what they bring to us.”
“Everything that we do is all about effort,” Ashanti Johnson said. “It’s all about playing hard and who has heart. I’ve said this in all our interviews that when we play with effort and heart, we are going to win. I love this team and we will be ready to play anybody.”
Along with Barbee’s 30 points, Lyniah Brown added 10 points for Franklin-Simpson.
“We just have a lot of heart and effort. Can’t be afraid of getting a rebound. You just got to go get it,” Lyniah Brown said. “Then getting steals and just drive to the basket to try to score some points. Can’t be scared. We won’t back down. We just keep pushing it.”
Abby Williams led Todd County Central with 18 points with Alexis Taylor adding 11 points and Jamaia Coleman with 10.
13th District Boys’ Semifinal
Wildcats 56 Cougars 37
Franklin-Simpson overcame an early 1st Quarter deficit by locking down the Logan County Cougars to score 10 points over a span of two quarters for the 19-point victory.
Logan County scored the first seven points of the game with a 3-pointer from sophomore Chance Sweeney and a pair of baskets from senior Dakota Clinard and sophomore Jack Delaney. Franklin-Simpson got going late in the quarter as junior Jalen Briscoe scored seven points along with sophomore O.J. Gamble’s four free throws as they trailed 12-11 at the end of the first.
The Wildcats took the game over in the 2nd Quarter as their defense rose to the occasion by forcing turnovers and missed shots from the Cougars. The defense fueled the offense as junior Connor Vincent scored seven points with a traditional three-point play from Gamble. Junior Gabe Jones and sophomore Ishmael Holcomb each added a basket and junior Sam Mylor’s basket as time expired gave them a 26-17 lead at halftime.
“We didn’t do a good job in the 1st Quarter. Got to give Logan County credit. They came out ready to play and we didn’t. We did a good job of responding. Tried to get the guys to understand that we beat them pretty good the last two times we played them doesn’t mean it will have nothing to do with the way this game could go. It showed in the 1st Quarter so I am very proud of how we played after that.”
Franklin-Simpson continued to be relentless on defense which led to their 23-point explosion in the 3rd Quarter as Briscoe scored 10 points that included a traditional three-point play. Jones scored five points with four from Gamble and two points each from Holcomb and Vincent for a 49-22 lead at the end of three.
The Wildcats put the finishing touches on the game in the 4th Quarter as Briscoe, Holcomb and Jones each scored a basket along with a free throw from 7th grader Brody McAlister in the final minutes of the game for the 56-37 victory as Franklin-Simpson has now won 10 of their last 12 games played.
“Our 1-3-1 defense gave them problems after the 1st Quarter,” Spencer said. “We were able to change the pace of the game and just made an adjustment that allowed us to get stops and points.”
Briscoe scored a game high of 18 points along with Gamble adding 11 points for the Wildcats.
“We were down in the 1st Quarter and nobody came out with energy so coach (Spencer) said come out with some energy and I came out here and did my thing,” O.J. Gamble said. “We didn’t play so well early on but I kept rebounding and it was keeping us in the game. The 2nd Half is where everything turned around for us.”
“O.J. kept us in the game,” Spencer said. “He was fired up and that’s what we got to have. We need more guys to step up. Nobody expected it and he got us going and that got others too as well.”
Jack Delaney led the Cougars with nine points as no player scored in double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.