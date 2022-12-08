Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats dropped seven 3-pointers as their shooting from the 3-point line and defense led to a 46-26 victory over the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs.

“We came out from the start and got after it,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We knew that our pressure would bother their guards. It would play some wear and tear on them throughout the game. We came out and made shots, relied on it and then our offense got stagnant. Still some things to work on but I am happy overall with the win.”

