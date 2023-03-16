FRANWS-03-16-23 BASEBALL

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ varsity and junior varsity baseball teams.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team enters the 2023 season as one of the youngest baseball teams in the 4th Region. They are a confident young group that has been working hard for the upcoming season.

“Workouts have been great,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “It’s been fun to be around them. They work hard, get after it, and are a lot of fun to be with every day. There is a lot of inexperience on this team. We have some guys that have a little varsity experience and a bunch of JV guys that got into a few games. I think we are talented. We will take some lumps in the beginning as we will be learning but I think we will get to where we need to be at the end of the year.”

