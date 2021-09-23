The Volley Cats celebrated Homecoming Week with a 3-1 (25-13, 8-25, 25-11 and 25-16) 13th District victory over the Russellville Lady Panthers last Tuesday night.
The team invited former players to be recognized during the match such as: Bethany Andrews and Ashley Miller (2009), Maura Rowland Creasey (2015) and Emeri Harris Provost (2017).
But the celebration was extremely special for Hailey Wallace (2018) and Kylee Cummings (2019) as they watched their sisters, senior Hannah Wallace and junior Kylee Cummings, play the game they love.
“I love watching Hannah play. It’s like deja vu, watching a miniature mini me on the court,” Hailey Wallace said. ”We both played in different areas on the court. I played on the back row and Hannah is on the front row. No matter what, I am so proud of her.”
“It is really comforting to have my big sister (Hailey) to watch me play,” Hannah Wallace said. “I just try my best to make her proud of me when I play. Hailey tells me to enjoy every moment because you will never get to do this again.”
Even more special is that both Hannah and Kinley wear the same jersey number that their older sister wore when they played for the program.
“I had the jersey number zero since middle school and it carried over all the way to high school,” Kinley Cummings said. “Kylee graduated the year I started playing. Kylee tells me to always play my heart out and have fun. It is really cool to have Kylee here to watch me play just like I watched her play. Her remarks makes me feel good on how I am doing,”
“It is amazing watching Kinley play,” Kylee Cummings said. “I am so proud of her. We are both outside hitters and Kinley is better at that position than I was. It is very exciting to see my little sister follow in your footsteps. I followed in my cousin Maura’s (Creasey) footsteps. Kinley has power in her jumps for kills and serves.”
The varsity team played the first, third and fourth set and the junior varsity team played the second set as the Lady Panthers did not have enough players to play the regular JV/Varsity 13th District doubleheader match.
8th grader Julia Warren led the team with none service aces with five from senior Aysia Fuller. Cummings had eight kills with six from junior Kerri Hastings. Fuller had 11 assists with five from senior Alyssa Spears who also had 15 digs with four from Warren.
The Volley Cats’ next home match at the F-S Gym will be on Thursday night against the Monroe County Lady Falcons in a JV/Varsity doubleheader that is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
