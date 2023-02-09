The Franklin-Simpson Wildcat Cheer and Dance teams are heading to Orlando, Fla. to compete in national competitions.
The cheer team will be competing in the UCA (Universal Cheerleading Association) competition. Last year, the team finished in the top 20 in the small gameday division and was awarded as a national champion.
The dance team will be competing in the DTU (Dance Team Union) competition. The team will be competing and performing their hip hop and pom routines.
“Our goal is to have a better finish than last year,” Wildcats’ Cheer Team head coach Broollyn Holder said. “We had a top 20 finish in the small gameday division and were crowned as national champions. This year, we would like to have a top 10 finish and be a national champion. I just want them to give it their best and go as fat as they can in the competition.”
“I feel like we are ready,” Wildcats’ Dance Team head coach Lauren Hall said. “We have already danced our routines at our home games and we are performing along with the cheer team in a showcase before we leave. We are doing that to get a gauge on how the crowd will react to our performances. Our goal is to make it to finals and I think that we have a really good chance to do that with one of the largest small teams there and that should be an advantage for us. ”
For the seniors: Kira Coleman and Sydney Nickolson of the cheer team and Makenna Delk and Brea Farmer of the dance team, this will be the final time that they will be competing with their team together in a competition, especially on a national stage.
“Our expectation is bigger this year,” Kira Coleman said. “We’re hoping for bigger and better things and we want to place higher. This is my and Sydney’s (Nickolson) last competition so we’re hoping to give it all we got.”
“This is very nerve wracking but I think we will do great,” Sydney Nickolson said. “Myself and Kira (Coleman) might cry after it is done. This is our last competition together but it will be great.”
“It’s exciting and we have a new purpose of going in now because last year, we were new to this experience,” Makenna Delk said. “Now that we know what to expect, we feel like that if we perform well at state, we can do it even better at nationals. That’s how we prepared and we want to get better scores than what we did at state and we feel like we are prepared.”
“Since my and Makenna’s (Delk) freshman year, this is the best dance team I have ever been on,” Brea Farmer said. “We’re more of a family this year. We’re excited and we have excelled with our technique and everything that we have worked on. I will be sad when it is over because this will be the last time I get to go to Disney with the team but right now I am excited to get to experience this one more time.”
Both teams performed exceptionally well at KHSAA Regional and State competitions. Both coaches tweaked a couple of things to make their routine even better.
“With cheerleading, you are always changing things,” Holder said. “Our goal is to make the team look peppier and crowd engaging. We’re practicing every day before we leave and we are having a showcase to prepare us. It would be great to be competing in the finals. I am hoping we can again.”
“We only changed one thing because the judges thought we did something too fast,” Hall said. “So besides that, all we have done is cleaned up our routines. Worked hard on our tricks but other than that, we haven’t added or changed anything.”
Both teams will be leaving for Orlando on Thursday and will be competing over the weekend. The cheer team will be competing at the Walt Disney World Resort, and the dance team will compete at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center.
