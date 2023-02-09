The Franklin-Simpson Wildcat Cheer and Dance teams are heading to Orlando, Fla. to compete in national competitions.

The cheer team will be competing in the UCA (Universal Cheerleading Association) competition. Last year, the team finished in the top 20 in the small gameday division and was awarded as a national champion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.