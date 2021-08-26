The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team kicked off their 2021 season by competing in Greenwood High School’s Gator Bowl against the Bardstown Tigers, who are one of the top teams in Class 3-A.
The Tigers scored 22 points in the 3rd Quarter to come away with the 35-21 decision over the Wildcats.
“I thought the kids played hard. They never gave up as they had a lot of fight left in them,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “We had a lot of kids play both sides of the ball. We were able to overcome some adversity for the most part. Penalties and the one turnover hurt us bad. I was upset that we give up a cheap score on special teams on a reverse on the opening kickoff in the 3rd Quarter but overall, I think we are better at this point than where we were last year.Good news is our main focus is winning the district and they are not in our class or our district.”
After a scoreless 1st Quarter, the Wildcats scored their first touchdown of the season as senior Omar Harrison ran for a three-yard touchdown. That touchdown occurred in between two touchdowns by a 37-yard touchdown run by junior T.J. Greenwell and a 210yard touchdown pass from senior Brady Clark to junior Shannon Tonge for the Tigers’ 13-7 lead at halftime.
Bardstown exploded in the 3rd Quarter for three scores as they started the 2nd Half with a 70-yard kickoff touchdown return for a touchdown. They followed with back to back scoring drives with a five-yard touchdown run by senior Shyrel Williams and a 58-yard touchdown catch and run by Greenwell for a 35-7 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Franklin-Simpson battled back in the 4th quarter with a pair of back to back scoring drives of their own with a five-yard touchdown run by junior Jackson Payne. Following a fumble recovery in Wildcat territory, senior Andrew Ogles fought his way to the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown catch and run from senior Luke Ruchardson. But with momentum clearly on their side, the Wildcats simply ran out of time as they dropped their season opener, 35-21 to the Bardstown Tigers.
Franklin-Simpson outgained Bardstown 304-290 in total yards of offense. Wells led the team with 88 yards rushing on 12 carries and Harrison had 15 carries for 70 yards for a touchdown. Richardson completed five of his 10 passes for 66 yards for a touchdown as Ogles caught three passes for 54 yards for a touchdown.
“We took the opening drive, drove it at will down their throat and we would have had first and goal but there was a holding penalty. We got backed up behind the chains and we need to work ahead of the chains, not from behind,” Chaney said. “At halftime we talked at halftime about we are in this fight. We’re playing physical, we are doing a lot of things well. Basically, we stopped ourselves. We need to get back out there and get after it. We played well offensively.”
Clark completed none of his 13 passes for 154 yards for two touchdowns. Greenwell rushed for 85 yards on five carries for a touchdown along with three receptions for 43 yards for a touchdown and having a special teams touchdown.
The Wildcats host the Greenwood Gators for their first home game of the season on Friday night. Kickoff from James” Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field is at 7 p.m. 1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then press the WFKN sports tab and click on the play button.
“Greenwood is a very good class 5-A team,” Chaney said. “ They are well coached and had a heck of a game against Spring Hill (TN) in the first game of the bowl. They will be well prepared and will have several players playing on Friday night that did not play against Spring Hill. We will have to focus and work on us. Create more turnovers and finish drives. We were even in the turnovers as we gave up one and created one. If we can create more turnovers and not give up any, that should put us in a much better position to win games.”
