Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ returning senior Alera Barbee and juniors Lee Lee Partinger and Hadley Turner were selected to the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball All-Tournament Team.
The selections to the tram were made by members of the media and representatives from the eight schools that competed in the region tournament.
Selected to the team from area schools were from the Bowling Green Lady Purples: senior LynKaylah James and juniors: Tanaya Bailey, Saniyah Shelton and Meadow Tisdale. From the Barren County Trojanettes: senior Raven Ennis and sophomore Abby Varney. From the Metcalfe County Lady Hornets: senior Braelyn Davis and freshman Kassady London. From the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs: sophomore Landree Moons. From the Monroe County Lady Falcons: junior Paisley Ford. From the Russellville Lady Panthers: junior Amiyah Collier and from the South Warren Lady Spartans: junior Gracie Hodges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.