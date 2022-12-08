Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ Katelyn McAlister made five of her eight 3-pointers for a team high of 19 points for a resounding season-opening 56-32 victory over the Hart County Lady Raiders in the opening round of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament.
“I took it very personally that I heard people say that we need a shooter. I knew in our last scrimmage, I had an off night and that I am a shooter and can be that for the team. Anytime I was open, I shot it and stuck it.”
“I thought Katelyn (McAlister0 shot the ball very well. She didn’t shoot it well against Owensboro Catholic and she took that personally/ She knew that her role is to knock down shots. She got in the gym a little bit since then. She’s a good shooter. When she gets into a rhythm, she will be able to shoot the ball like that.”
The Lady Cats’ basketball team had motivation, redemption and urgency because they saw this as a “get back” game against the Lady Raiders.
“For the past two years, we lost to them,” McAlister said. “I know we as a team, we were very determined to come out and get them. We were not going to let that happen for a third straight year.”
“We were totally locked in,” Taylor said.. “We had a game plan and executed exactly what we wanted to do on the defensive end.Everything started on that end for us. We made buckets hard for them to come by. We were also able to run our offense fluently. “
Franklin-Simpson’s defensive plan was to make Hart County work for every single shot and point. While Dea Bradley scored a game high of 23 points, the rest of the team was held to a combined nine points.
“Everybody played good defense,” Malyea Partinger said. “Ashanti (Johnson) was the main one that played against (Dea) Bradley. After we made it hard for her to score, we just shut everyone else down. Ashanti made it look easy to guard her. We switched off rom time to time but Ashanti was primarily on her and forced her into making turnovers.”
“We know that (Dea) Bradley is a great player,” Taylor said. “We knew she was going to be able to score. We just wanted to contain what she was able to get. But make it super difficult. We also wanted to make sure that none of her other players were able to get going. Even though she had 23 points, the rest of the team only scored nine points.”
McAlister buried two 3-pointers in the 1st Quarter for eight points while Tahlia Spencer and Hadley Turner each scored four points and Malyea Partinger scoring two points as the Lady Cats led 18-9 at the end of the first.
Franklin-Simpson’s defense held Hart County to three points as they extended their lead. Partinger scored six points with Turner adding four. McAlister and Jasmine Savage each knocked down a 3-pointer and Ashanti Johnson added two points as they led 36-12 at halftime.
“Defense is our bread and butter so it is not really a surprise that if we are guarding well, we can hold teams to 12 points or less in a half,” Hadley Turner said. “(Dea) Bradley didn’t go on scoring runs and everybody played hard on defense to guard her and everybody else.”
The Lady Cats’ defense held the Lady Raiders to eight points as McAlister made her fourth 3-pointer of the game for five points with Turner scoring four and Vanessa Ray added two as they led 47-20 at the end of three.
Partinger scored six points as McAlister connected on her fifth 3-pointer of the game as Franklin-Simpson did their job on both ends of the floor with a 56-32 victory to advance to the semifinal round of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament.
“We executed and did what the coaches planned for us to do,” Turner said. “We came out and did what we really needed to do. We lost in overtime to them last year so we really wanted to get this one.”
Along with McAlister, Malyea Partinger scored 14 points and Hadley Turner added 12.
“That’s the balanced scoring I was talking about,” Taylor said. “Each night our scorebook will look a little bit different, much more balanced out this season. I thought Malyea (Partinger) ran her team offensively. We were in a good flow, a good rhythm.”
The Lady Cats had 38 rebounds as Malyea Partinger and Hadley Turner each had six rebounds with Vanessa Ray having five.
Both Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and Wildcats will play in the semifinal round portion of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament on Friday night at the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots in a girls/boys’ varsity doubleheader that is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.