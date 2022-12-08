Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ Katelyn McAlister made five of her eight 3-pointers for a team high of 19 points for a resounding season-opening 56-32 victory over the Hart County Lady Raiders in the opening round of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament.

“I took it very personally that I heard people say that we need a shooter. I knew in our last scrimmage, I had an off night and that I am a shooter and can be that for the team. Anytime I was open, I shot it and stuck it.”

