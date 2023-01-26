The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats pulled away in the 4th Quarter from a very game Greenwood Gators basketball team for a 61-51 victory at the F-S Gym last Tuesday night.

“We haven’t been as locked in as I would like us to be in our last two games and it showed,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “Greenwood shot the ball well in the 1st Half but in the 2nd Half, we did a little bit better job of playing defense.”

