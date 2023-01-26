The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats pulled away in the 4th Quarter from a very game Greenwood Gators basketball team for a 61-51 victory at the F-S Gym last Tuesday night.
“We haven’t been as locked in as I would like us to be in our last two games and it showed,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “Greenwood shot the ball well in the 1st Half but in the 2nd Half, we did a little bit better job of playing defense.”
“Our mindset never changes. Just keep playing hard,” Sam Mylor said. “We knew that Greenwood would make shots but just keep playing good defense. We just played two top-10 teams in the state and we played good defense against them. Just keep that intensity up and that’s when we are at our best.”
A highly competitive 1st Quarter played out with seven consecutive baskets, nine of 11 overall, produced a lead change. DeMarcus Hogan dropped two 3-pointers to score eight points for the Wildcats. Jalen Briscoe added six points with two points each from Mathias Dickerson and Gabe Jones. Nick Simpson also buried two 3-pointers to score six points for the Gators with four points each from Zach Davis, Lofton Howard, and Asher Pettus as the game was tied at 18-18 at the end of the first.
The Wildcats opened the 2nd Quarter with 10 of the 13 points scored as Hogan connected on two more 3-pointers to score eight points with Briscoe adding a pair of free throws to lead 28-21. Greenwood tied the game with seven straight points with buckets from Howard and Pettus along with three free throws from Simpson. But O.J. Gamble’s 3-pointer gave Franklin-Simpson a 31-30 lead at halftime.
Briscoe and Hogan scored early in the 3rd Quarter for the Wildcats but the Gators regained the lead with Howard’s traditional three-point play and Pettus’ 3-pointer. Trailing 36-35, Franklin-Simspon responded as Gavin Dickerson’s 3-pointer gave them the lead. They would consolidate the lead with a 3-pointer from Sam Mylor and a basket from Jones. The quarter came to an end with Hogan’s 3-pointer, his fifth of the game, for Franklin-Simpson and 3-pointers from Chaze Huff and Like Stansbury for Greenwood as the Wildcats led 51-45 at the end of three.
Franklin-Simpson’s defense held the Gators to two made field goals, and six points scored in the 4th Quarter. That opened up things for the offense to score with Briscoe leading the way with six points. Jones scored a bucker with Hogan adding a pair of free throws as the Wildcats defeated Greenwood 61-51.
“I told the guys at halftime to play harder and smarter,” Spencer said. “I felt like we didn’t play that way in the 1st Half. Defense and rebounding travels, so we gotta make sure that we are locked in. When the guys are locked in, we are pretty good on the defensive end. Just got to do a better job of playing hard every night.”
DeMarcus Hogan led all scorers with a game-high of 26 points with four rebounds.
“I felt it was going to be a big one after I made my first 3-pointer,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “My teammates believe in me and that gives me more confidence to play.”
“We’ve been on DeMarcus (Hogan) about getting to the basket, getting something easy, and then moving out to the 3-point line,” Spencer said. “He did that tonight as he got some easy baskets early and that opened up his jump shots. When he gets going, I feel like no one can really guard him.”
Jalen Briscoe led the team with seven rebounds and scored 16 points with Gabe Jones grabbing four rebounds and scoring eight points.
Asher Pettus led the Gators with 13 points with Lofton Howard adding 11 points.
The Wildcats will play at the Todd County Central Rebels in an important 13th District game. Tip-off time for the game will immediately follow the girls’ game which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.