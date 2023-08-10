The worldwide leader in in-ring combat sports made its way back to Nashville, Tenn. for the first time since March 23, 2019, for UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font last Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena.
The main event was originally scheduled for Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmogamedov but Nurmogamedov withdrew because of a shoulder injury thus giving Rob Font the opportunity of a lifetime as they agreed to fight at a catchweight.
The scheduled five-round main event saw Sandhagen, who was entering the fight with an injured elbow or potentially a torn tricep, used wrestling to hold Font down for long periods in all five rounds to win by unanimous decision.
“I feel like I am proving to be one of the best mixed martial artists in the game,” Sandhagen said. “Guys that can strike and have a chance of beating me, I’m not letting that happen. I will out-strike the wrestlers and out-wrestle the fighters. I just want to continue to keep getting better. I want no holes in my game. (Rob) Font and myself took this fight on three weeks notice and it’s not an easy thing to do.”
The co-main event featured (5) Jessica Andrade vs. (10) Tatiana Suarez in the women’s strawweight division. This high-stakes fight saw Suarez control the fight. She landed solid shots that enabled her to use a guillotine choke on the former champion in 1:31 of Round 2 for the submission victory. That is the third former champion she has defeated to remain undefeated for her 11th win.
“Felt good tonight to show my striking ability,” Suarez said. “I had better footwork, better strikes and I feel like I am dangerous too in this division. I feel like I am the better grappler and she turns her back often and I have the better submissions. I can pull off things better because I have wrestled my entire life. I felt like I could submit Jessoca (Andrade) and I am very happy to get a submission win tonight.”
Main Card
Dustin Jacoby def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via 1st round TKO (1:22)
Diego Lopes def. Gavin Tucker via 1st round armbar submission (1:38)
Tanner Boser def. Aleksa Camor via unanimous decision
Ludovit Klein def. Ignacio Bahamondes via unanimous decision
Prelims
Kyler Phillips def. Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision
Carlston Harris def. Jeremiah Wells via 3rd round submission by anaconda choke (1:50)
Billy Quarantillo def. Damon Jackson via unanimous decision
Cody Durden def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision
Sean Woodson def. Dennis Buzukja via unanimous decision
Assu Almabayev def. Ode Osbourne via 2nd round submission by rear naked choke (3:11)
Performance of the night bonuses: Suarez, Jacoby, Lopes, Harris, and Almabayev.
