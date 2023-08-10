The worldwide leader in in-ring combat sports made its way back to Nashville, Tenn. for the first time since March 23, 2019, for UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font last Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena.

The main event was originally scheduled for Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmogamedov but Nurmogamedov withdrew because of a shoulder injury thus giving Rob Font the opportunity of a lifetime as they agreed to fight at a catchweight.

