The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team fell behind but their last inning tally came up short in their 4-3 loss to the South Warren Spartans last Thursday night at Greg Shelton Field.
Gavin Link suffered the loss as the pitched the distance, going all seven innings, allowing four runs, with obnlt one of them being earned, on five hits with a strikeout and walking on e batter.
Franklin-Simpson had scoring opportunities to score. Brady Delk led off the button of the 1st with a single but Colten Wilson was left stranded at third base and art second in the bottom of the third. In the bottom of the 4th, Brevin Scott, who led off the inning with a single, would be stranded at third with John West at firs and Hunter Jones, who led off the bottom of the 5th with a single, would be stranded at third. .
The game was scoreless through five innings but in the top of the 6th inning, South Warren broke through with four runs.as they hit a RBI double for their first run with a bases loaded RBI walk scored their second. Then a throwing error allowed two more runs to score for a 4-0 lead.
Garrett Sadler reached on an error with one out but could not advance any further on the bottom of the 6th but in the bottom of the 7th, the Wildcats began their two-out rally.
Back to back walks to Delk and Wilson led to an RBI single by Griff Banton that scored Delk for their first run.
Scott followed with a two RBI double that scored Wilson and Banton that put them within a run at 4-3. Sadler reached base on an error that moved Scott to third. Sadler stole second but the game would end with the two runners stranded in scoring position as they lost 4-3.
Brevin Scott led the tram with two hits and two runs batted in with Griff Banton, Brady Delk and Colten Wilson each scoring a run.
The Wildcats will host the Bowling Green Purples on Thursday night at Greg Shelton field with first pitch time scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
