The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team fell behind but their last inning tally came up short in their 4-3 loss to the South Warren Spartans last Thursday night at Greg Shelton Field.

Gavin Link suffered the loss as the pitched the distance, going all seven innings, allowing four runs, with obnlt one of them being earned, on five hits with a strikeout and walking on e batter.

