According to KHSAA 4th Region Basketball Tournament’s Twitter account, the prestigious 4th Region Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Tournaments will have all games played at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green this season.
The four boys and girls district tournament champions and runner-ups from the 13th,14th, 15th and 16th Districts will qualify to compete in the tournaments.
Last season because of COVID-19, the tournaments opened with quarterfinal games hosted by each of the district champions with the four winners advancing to play at WKU.
The girls’ portion of the tournament will begin with two games on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. and two on Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. Semifinal games will be on Friday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. and the championship game on Saturday, March 5 also at 6:30 p.m.
The boys’ portion of the tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, March 3 also at 6 p.m. Semifinals will be on Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m. with the championship game on Tuesday, March 8 also at 6 p.m.
The winners of the 4th Region Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Tournaments will advance to the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Girls’ tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 and the boys’ tournament is scheduled for March 16-20.
