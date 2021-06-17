Tuck Photo

Lady Cats’ senior Kaeleigh Tuck was selected to the 4th Region All-Season First Team last Monday night at the WKU Softball Complex.

Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball senior Kaeleigh Tuck was selected to the 4th Region All-Season Team. Tuck is a first team selection. The first and second teams were recognized in between games during last Sunday’s semifinal round of the 4th Region Softball Tournament at the WKU Softball Complex.

“This is an honor,” Tuck said. “Truly amazing girls that were selected in our region and being selected as one of the top ones is amazing. I’ve grown up playing with all these girls and to see how far we have all come. I was shooting for the first team after being selected to the Honorable Mention team my sophomore year so when I found out that I was selected to the First Team, I was very thankful.”

The selections were made by the 17 coaches in the 4th Region including Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill.

Tuck played in all 37 games this season with a batting average of .413 with 52 hits in 126 at bats. She had 34 singles, 14 doubles with four home runs and 33 RBI. She scored 10 runs, a stolen base in her only attempt while walking nine times, hit by a pitch once and struck out three times. Defensively as a catcher, she had 185 total chances with 181 putouts. She was part of two double plays and committed four errors for a fielding percentage of .978.

Tuck has signed to play collegiate softball at Campbellsville University.

First Team

Kaeleigh Tuck Franklin-Simspon

Taylor Gregory Allen County-

Scottsville

Lara Simmons Barren County

Allison Bush (pitcher) Greenwood

Amiyah Collier Russellville

Selynna Metcalfe South Warren

Caroline Pitcock South Warren

Emily Reynolds (pitcher) South Warren

Lucy Patterson Warren East

Second Team

Bailey Ausbrooks Allen County-

Scottsville

Lillie Broady (pitcher) Barren County

Josi Morrison Greenwood

Allyson Smith Greenwood

Emerson McKinnis Logan County

K.J. Page Logan County

Carrie Enlow South Warren

Emma Markham (pitcher) Warren East

Emma Young Warren East

Honorable Mention

Hadley Borders Allen County-

Scottsville

Jae McReynolds Allen County-

Scottsville

Katie Murphy Barren County

Shelby Gettings Logan County

McLaine Hudson South Warren

