The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team played in a pivotal two-game series with their 13th District rival, the Logan County Cougars that could set the template for the upcoming 13th District Baseball Tournament that will be hosted by Logan County High School.
Wildcats — 6 vs Cougars — 5Franklin-Simpson jumped out to a big lead and held on to defeat Logan County last Monday night in the first of two back-to-back 13th District games.
Brevin Scott picked up the win as he pitched 6.1 innings allowing five runs, four of which were earned, on seven hits while striking out 11 and walking two.
“This is a huge win,” Brevin Scott said. “Starting off the series with a district win and hopefully coming black tomorrow at their place and hopefully we can get the same outcome. Mt stuff wasn’t working the best tonight and they were catching some hits here and there but I am glad the guys were behind me making plays and our bats were killing it for us tonight.”
The Wildcats jumped out early on the Cougars in the bottom of the 1st inning. With one out, Griff Banton walked and Brevin Scott hit a single. Garrett Sadler followed with an RBI single that scored Colin Anderson, courtesy runner for Banton, for a 1-0 lead. Now with two outs and the bases loaded, Kody Alexander delivered the big hit with a bases-clearing three RBI single that scored Sadler, Gavin Dickerson, and Hayden Satterly that made the score 4-0.
“It was a nice line drive to right field and the guys got a nice hump off the bags and were able to score,” Kody Alexander said. “First awning got our momentum going and it gave us some confidence and kept our intensity up.”
Logan County rallied with a run in the top of the 3rd and three more runs in the top of the 4th that tied the game at 4-4.
Franklin-Simpson responded in the bottom half of the inn9ng as Alexander led off with a single. He advanced to second on a passed ball and scored the go-ahead run on an RBI single from Payton Brown that gave them the lead once against 5-4. With one out and Brown at second, Brady Delk singles that moved Brown to third and would score on a passed ball, making the score 6-4.
The Cougars had one last chance in the top of the 7th. They led off the inning with back-to-back singles and a hit batter made the bases loaded. Scott struck out a batter for the first out of the inning. Payton Brown came in with the bases still loaded and got an RBI sacrifice fly that made the score 6-5. Then he got a strikeout for the final out of the game for the one-run victory to earn the save.
“I was really nervous but you gotta stay calm in those situations,” Payton Brown said. “If you get too overwhelmed, it is not going to end well. You got to be focused. I took a deep breath and that’s the biggest thing I got.”
Kody Alexander, who led the team with three RBI, and Brevin Scott led the team with two hits each with six different players: Alexander, Colin Anderson, Payton Brown, Gavin Dickerson, Garrett Sadler, and Hayden Satterly each scoring a run.
Cougars — 10 vs Wildcats — 3In the second and most important of the back-to-back 13th District games, Logan County responded to their previous game loss with a big win on Tuesday night at Cougars’ Field.
“A really good response by the guys tonight,” Cougars’ head coach Ethan Meguiar said. “We had to make some adjustments at the plate. We struck out 12 times against Brevin (Scott) in the first game so our focus tonight was to compete better in the box and hit the ball the opposite way. Today, they did a better job of doing that. We made a lot of mistakes in the first game. We didn’t pitch, hit or play defense well. Overall, a bad game but tonight, a much different story.”
Logan County jumped on Franklin-Simpson early in the bottom of the 1st inning as they got an RBI single and a three-run home run for a 4-0 lead.
In the bottom of the 4th, the Cougars added a two RBi double and a fielding error that scored another run as they held a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard in the top of the 5th as they took advantage of two consecutive fielding errors as Colton Wilson took advantage of the situation to score the first run of the game for Franklin-Simpson.
Logan County answered in the bottom half of the same inning as a fielding error led to an RBI single and a second error by the Wildcats scored another run that made the score 9-1.
Franklin-Simpson kept fighting at the top of the 6th. Brevin Scott was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and with one out on a 1-0 count, Gavin Dickerson hit a two-run home run to left field that made the score 9-3.
The Cougars added another run in the bottom half of the same inning as they got a leadoff home run that made the final score 10-3 as they placed themselves in position to get the top seed in the upcoming 13th District Tournament.
Franklin-Simpson and Logan County are both 3-1 in 13th District play with each team having two games left that were scheduled to play earlier this week.
Brevin Scott and Gavin Dickerson, who had the Wildcats’ only RBI, each had only two hits with Dickerson, Scott, and Colton Wilson each scoring a run.
The Wildcats will host the Cats’ Classic on Saturday at Greg Shelton Field when they will play the Owensboro Catholic Aces. First pitch time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
