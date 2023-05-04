The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team played in a pivotal two-game series with their 13th District rival, the Logan County Cougars that could set the template for the upcoming 13th District Baseball Tournament that will be hosted by Logan County High School.

Wildcats — 6 vs Cougars — 5Franklin-Simpson jumped out to a big lead and held on to defeat Logan County last Monday night in the first of two back-to-back 13th District games.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.