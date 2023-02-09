The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball team were angry heading into their second game last week with the Russellville Panthers as they suffered a home loss that ended their 19-game 13th District win streak. They used that game as fuel, motivation and redemption as they defeated the Panthers 50-39 on Russellville High School’s Homecoming night.

“This was some great “get back”, Sam Mylor said. “There was a lot of trash talk on Wednesday and when you lose, you are put in a tough position. You don’t have anything to say. You gotta say what’s on your mind and back it up. We were ready. We were straight. I trust that man (Spencer) . I trust him every game we play. We’re straight and always will be.”

