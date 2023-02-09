The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball team were angry heading into their second game last week with the Russellville Panthers as they suffered a home loss that ended their 19-game 13th District win streak. They used that game as fuel, motivation and redemption as they defeated the Panthers 50-39 on Russellville High School’s Homecoming night.
“This was some great “get back”, Sam Mylor said. “There was a lot of trash talk on Wednesday and when you lose, you are put in a tough position. You don’t have anything to say. You gotta say what’s on your mind and back it up. We were ready. We were straight. I trust that man (Spencer) . I trust him every game we play. We’re straight and always will be.”
“At Thursday’s practice, we went over some things by watching film,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We left a lot of points off the board on Wednesday. I counted 13 layups and six free throws. We just did a better job of finishing around the bucket tonight.”
Points were hard to come by in the 1st Half as two lead changes and two ties occurred in the 1st Quarter as Demarcus Hogan scored four points with two points each from Gabe Jones and Sam Mylor. Anthony Dowlen led all scorers with six points in the period as Franklin-Simpson led 9-7 at the end of the first.
Jalen Briscoe’s and Hogan’s basket along with Joines’ 3-pointer gave the Wildcats a 16-11 lead early in the 2nd Quarter. Octavius McKeage and Eli McMurry, who each made a 3-pointer, combined to score all 12 of Russellville’s points for a 19-18 lead. But Hogan made one out of his two free throws late in the 1st Half that tied the game at 19-19 at halftime.
After the halftime adjustments, the Wildcats Knocked down 3-pointers as: Hogan, Jones and Mylor each knocked them down consecutively for a 28-21 lead, Franklin-Simpson’s defense held the Panthers to scoring seven points, three made field goals in the period as they led 36-26 at the end of the three.
Briscoe scored four points early in the 4th Quarter with O.J., Gamble and Hogan each scored buckets to maintain the Wildcats’ double digit lead in the 4th Quarter. They were able to put Russellville away with Jones and Mylor combining to make all six free throws down the stretch as the Wildcats got their “get back: with a 50-39 victory over the Panthers.
“I felt like we played better but we still missed some easy shots around the basket. In the 2nd Half defensively, we played even better. We allowed 39 points but we shouldn’t have given up that many to be honest. There were some breakdowns on defense but I’ll take it. The guys played hard and competed. That’s what I want.””
“This was definitely “get back “,”payback” tonight,” O.J. Gamble said. “Coach (Dee) Spencer got on us bad at Thursday’s practice because we didn’t play as how we should have. He knew that we were going to come out here and play hard tonight.”
DeMarcus Hogan led all scorers with a game high of 14 points with 12 points each from Jalen Briscoe and Gabe Jones for the Wildcats.
“We were mad heading into this, Sam (Mylor) especially,” Jalen Briscoe said. “He hyped us all up tonight. We didn’t play at our best but we were focused. There wasn’t much scoring tonight and I don’t care about scoring that much. Anything to contribute to the team like getting rebounds and playing defense. If that helps us to win a game. I’ll take it everyday.”
Octavius McKeage led all scorers with a game high o f 14 points as he was the only Panther that scored in double figures.
“I knew this would be a tough one,” Panthers’ head coach Phil Todd said. “I thought that we were ready but Franklin-Simpson had a different idea than what we thought. Closer ball game in the 1st Half as both teams struggled to put points on the board but in the 2nd Half, they were able to put points on the board and we continued to struggle offensively. We knew that they were going to come in ready to go since Wednesday night but we also thought that we were ready. Tough game for us.”
The Wildcats can clinch at least a share of the 13th District regular season championship when they host the Logan County Cougars on Friday night at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court for 2023 Basketball Homecoming. Tip-off time for the boys/girls’ varsity doubleheader will start at 6 p.m.
