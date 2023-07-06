Franklin-Simpson Lady Cat volleyball players Annsleigh and Zoei Bonner, Caydence Johnson, Aubrey Sams, and Julia Warren have been competing in beach volleyball tournaments and have played extremely well.
Beach volleyball tournaments are played in pairs, two versus two, with one-set matches that are played on the sand.
Johnson and Warren have played together in the tournaments and have played well. At the Vollis Beach Volleyball Tournament in Spring Hill, TN, they placed third in the Gold Bracket.
“This is my third year playing beach volleyball and I have found it a little easier than regular volleyball,” Johnson said. “Communication is easier with two and with us and others playing, we should be communicating better with six players. Talking is what the coaches kept telling us all last season.”
“Playing beach volleyball can be more difficult because you are depending on your partner, not five others like you do in regular volleyball,” Warren said. “This is my first year playing this kind of volleyball and it has been fun. Moving our feet more and playing in the sand increases our vertical jumping ability.”
Annsleigh partnered up with last season’s varsity co-captain Sams for one tournament and placed. She has also played in several tournaments with her sister Zoei.
“Beach volleyball is a lot of fun to play,” Annsleigh Bonner said. “It is difficult to cover the court so you have to make sure to keep your feet moving. For that reason, it will help us to move our feet for the varsity season. We really wanted to have something to do in the offseason and hang out with friends.”
“It is really fun but tiring at the same time especially when it is hot outside,” Zoei Bonner said. “Overall, it is fun to do just for fun. It is even better when you have a fun and uplifting partner to play with.”
Sams has also played in several tournaments with Kailee Andl from White House, Tenn. The twosome have placed runner-up in a couple of tournaments and earned 1st place in the Silver Bracket.
The players will get back on the hard court for volleyball following the conclusion of the “dead period.” Lady Cats’ head coach Kevin Harrod and his coaching staff will have tryouts and a team camp before the season gets underway in August.
“I have been going to multiple leadership-based camps and seminars with FFA and 4-H which has helped me so much in my involvement in both of those areas of my life but also volleyball,” Sams said. “I have learned so many ways to lead and be looked up to over the summer and I can’t wait to show them on the court as well.”
