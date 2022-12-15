Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats scored 42 points in the 2nd Half for a 62-47 victory over the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots last Friday night at the Patriots’ Gym.
With the win, Franklin-Simpson advances to the Section 2 championship game of the Class 2-A Tournament on Saturday.
“We were pissed…so pissed:” Malyea Partinger said .” We shouldn’t have lost that game on Tuesday night. Some of the South Warren players are here watching this tonight but you know, we’re better than that. We got past that and we’ll just keep on pushing for our next game.”
“I can understand why they were upset because we lost that game ourselves,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “I thought that they sulked in that on Tuesday night and theory knew that they let one slip away that they shouldn’t have and got beat.”
The Lady Patriots were on top early on in the 1st Quarter with eight points scored by Jaylee Covington. Hadley Turner scored the first points of the game for Franklin-Simpson. Jasmine Savage added a basket and Naja Nolan led the team with five points. She buried a 3-pointer late in the quarter as the Lady Cats trailed 10-8 at the end of the first.
Allen County-Scottsville experienced some foul trouble that sat their core of players to the bench and Franklin-Simpson took advantage. Covington and Morris scored the only points in the 2nd Quarter for the Lady Patriots. Katelyn McAlister got going with her 3-pointer of the game as she scored six points in the quarter. Malyea Partinger’s basket gave the Lady Cats the lead at 15-14. Turner scored four points as Franklin-Simpson led 20-14 at halftime.
The Lady Cats came out on fire in the 2nd Half. McAlisterknocked down the first of her two 3-pointers in the 3rd Quarter four seconds into the quarter. Her second one gave them a double-digit lead at 33-23. Covington scored seven points with a pair of 3-pointers from Jayleigh Steenbergen keeping the Lady Patriots in the game. But Partinger scored eight points and five points from Turner along with Nolan’s basket and a pair of free throws from Kloie Smith gave Franklin-Simpson a 41-33 lead at the end of three.
“Kloie (Smith) is a great piece coming in,” Taylor said. “She’s a freshman and we’re going to start mixing her into it. Different games call for different things. It’s going to be game to game those minutes of not getting Kloie but Jayden (Spears) and Tahlia (Spencer) minutes because they will all play a key role next year. So it is a big deal for us.”
Franklin-Simpson poured it on in the 4th Quarter as Lynuah Brown created a couple of turnovers and scored six straight points from the start.
“When they get tired, that’s when I had to push through to get some steals and score,” Lyniah Brown said, “Preparing for tonight, our practices were pretty much working to get after loose balls, rebounds, fundamentals and shooting drills.”.
McAlister buried another 3-pointer with Turner scoring six straight points. Partinger connected three free throws and Lanayjah Knight closed the show with a 3-pointer as the Lady Cats defeated Allen County-Scottsville 62-47.
Katelyn McAlister led the Lady Cats with 15 points with Hadley Turner scoring 14 points and Malyea Partinger adding 13.
“This is just a credit for all the work that was put in. Over the summer, I was working on being consistent. It’s easy to make shots when you have teammates make good passes to you for the open shots. We really played well as a team tonight.”.
“We needed this win. We should have won three of the four games heading into this one. We had to have Lee Lee (Partinger), Katelyn (McAlister), and myself to step up. If you’re going to cover me, Lee Lee can get open for her shots and if they cover her, I can get open for my shots.”
Jaylee Covington led all scorers with a game-high of 20 points with Jayleigh Steenbergen adding 10 points for the Lady Patriots.
Franklin-Simpson collected 34 rebounds as Turner grabbed eight with Partinger having seven and Brown and McAlister each having four.
The Lady Cats will play in the Section 2 Championship game of the Class 2-A Tournament against the Logan County Lady Cougars. Tip-off from Hart County High School will be at 1:00 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Class 2-A State Tournament in Owensboro in January.
