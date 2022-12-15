Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats scored 42 points in the 2nd Half for a 62-47 victory over the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots last Friday night at the Patriots’ Gym.

With the win, Franklin-Simpson advances to the Section 2 championship game of the Class 2-A Tournament on Saturday.

