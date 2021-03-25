At the conclusion of the 13th District Basketball Tournaments, the 13th District Boys and Girls’ All-Season Teams were announced.
The selections were made by the eight coaches in the district: Dee Spencer and Ashley Taylor from Franklin-Simpson; Dedra Adler and Nathan Thompson from Logan County; Ryan Davenport and Carlos Quarles from Russellville and Dennis Pardue and Lee Quarles from County Central.
Selected to the boys’ team were: seniors Andreyas Miller and Kyjuan Stutzman along with junior Jalen Briscoe and sophomore DeMarcus Hogan from Franklin-Simpson; seniors Jaden Sells, Blake Wood and Anthony Woodard from Logan County; seniors Josh Allen and Jaquis Todd and junior Jovari Gamble from Russellville and juniors Amari Andrews and Preston Moore from Todd County Central.
“Those four have been “the guys” all year,” Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer said. “They have done so much for us in different games. They have stepped up in many different situations and ways. Nobody has complained, They just went out there and played well for us. I am super proud of them.”
Selected to the girls’ team were: seniors Alera Barbee and Kate Norwood along with sophomores Le Le Partinger and Hadley Turner from Franklin-Simpson; senior Abby Hinton, junior Kadyn Costello and sophomore Gracie Borders from Logan County; senior Chloe Whitescarver, junior Anastasia Dowlen and sophomore Amiyah Collier and sophomore Lucy Chester and 8th grader Alexis Taylor from Todd County Central.
“The four players were selected and they led us in different areas,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “With the way we play, Alera (Barbee), Kate (Norwood) and Hadley (Turner) led us in scoring. Then Le Le (Partinger) is very versatile in what she brings to our team. I am so proud of them and they couldn’t have done it without their teammates.”
