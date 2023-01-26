The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ defense held the Calloway County Lady Lakers to six field goals overall for a 35-18 victory last Saturday night at the F-S Gym.
“I think tonight was a reflection that we are creatures of habit,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “This is our first back-to-back games since the beginning of the season. I don’t want to hear excuses about being tired. I am not an excuse-maker. We had a game today and so we have to go. Last night’s game against Logan County was a highly intense game on the road with a big atmosphere and today was not as crowded but you have to come and play and do what you are supposed to do.”
Vanessa Ray got things going for the Lady Cats as she was able to penetrate the Lady Lakers’ defense and score four points. Katelyn McAlister and Jasmine Savage each buried a 3-pointer along with free throws from Malyea Partinger and Kloie Smith. Calloway County got four points from Jaiden Koch and two from Saylor Lowe as Franklin-Simpson led 13-6 at the end of one.
The Lady Cats’ defense held the Lady Lakers to no field goals in the 2nd Quarter as they scored their points from the free throw line as Lowe made five and Addi Schumacher made one. McAlister and Savage each knocked down their second 3-pointer of the game as Franklin-Simpson led 19-12 at halftime.
The Lady Cats opened the 3rd Quarter by scoring 10 unanswered points as Smith scored the first four. Savage connected on a bucket and Naja Nolan knocked down a 3-pointer, the team’s fifth for the game, to score four points. Lowe scored all of Calloway County’s points in the quarter with six as Franklin-Simpson led 29-18 at the end of the third.
The Lady Cats’ defense pitched a shutout as the Lady Lakers were not able to score in the 4th Quarter. Franklin-Simpson was very patient on offense as Ray scored four points with two free throws from Partinger as they won their third game of the week with a 35-18 victory over Calloway County.
“This was a hard game for us because we played so hard against Logan County,” Lyniah Brown said. “It was hard for us to come out and be ready all over again but as the game went on, we all showed up and won this game.”
“It was messy at times but we were able to clean it up, especially in the 2nd Half,” Naja Nolan said. “We were playing exhausted, a little tired. We haven’t done that in a while but we got through it.”
Vanessa Ray and Jasmine Savage led the Lady Cats with eight points each as no player scored in double figures for the team. Kloie Smith led the team with nine rebounds with Ray grabbing six and Lyniah Brown with four.
“Haven’t done well as the point guard so the coaches pulled me off of that and started playing the four position,” Vanessa Ray said. “That was a way to get me to the rim easier and today I did that. I got to the rim and finished my shots.”
Saylor Lowe led all scorers with a game-high of 13 points for the Lady Lakers as they had no other player to score in double figures.
“Defensively, we guarded in the 1st Half but fouled them way too much and so we put them at the free throw line,” Taylor said. “We did much better in the 2nd Half. We kept our hands off of them and held them to six points in the half. Defensively, that’s a really good game and we held Saylor Lowe, who averages 20.5 points per game, below her average because the team scored 18 points. I thought we played well on that end.”
