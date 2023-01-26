The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ defense held the Calloway County Lady Lakers to six field goals overall for a 35-18 victory last Saturday night at the F-S Gym.

“I think tonight was a reflection that we are creatures of habit,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “This is our first back-to-back games since the beginning of the season. I don’t want to hear excuses about being tired. I am not an excuse-maker. We had a game today and so we have to go. Last night’s game against Logan County was a highly intense game on the road with a big atmosphere and today was not as crowded but you have to come and play and do what you are supposed to do.”

