The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats played four grueling games in four days last week as they managed to win two of the games during the Best In Hoops Holiday Classic at South Warren High School.
“We got our butt kicked twice in this tournament by two teams that are pretty good so this week was about mental toughness,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We won our first game, got beat the next two so we had to finish strong. We played good at times, not so much at times but overall, we improved in different areas. A lot of kids got to see some playing time. We’re banged up but this is a taste of what is to come if we are going to try to win this 2-A and the region. So, we are going to hit the weight room, get stronger and get our bodies prepared for what’s to come.”
Wildcats 71 Raiders 63Returning senior Andreyas Miller scored 25 points with junior Gabe Jones adding 15 points as Franklin-Simpson opened play in the holiday tournament as they overcame an early deficit for an eight-point victory over Warren East, from the 14th District of the 4th Region.
“We haven’t played in 10 days so I expect us to struggle a bit,” Spencer said. “Gabe (Jones) got us going in the 2nd Quarter. We went to the 1-3-1 defense and changed the flow of the game. The guys started playing well and started to create turnovers and make shots.”
Junior Jalen Briscoe scored four points in the 1st Quarter as Jones, Miller and freshman O.J. Gamble each scored two points. But the Wildcats fell behind early as the Raiders made five 3-pointers with two each from juniors Isaiah Andrews and Conner Doyle and sophomore Tray Price as Franklin-Simpson trailed 17-10.
Andrews made his third 3-pointer of the game in the 2nd Quarter for five points with junior Chase Carver adding four points. The Wildcats rallied as Jones knocked down a 3-pointer to score nine points. Miller converted a traditional three-point play for five points with junior Connor Vincent scoring four points and sophomore Mathias Dickerson adding two as they took the lead 30-28 into halftime.
Miller scored nine points in the third with his second traditional three-point play of the game. Gamble and JHones each scored four points with junior Sam Mylor dropping a 3-pointer and Vincent scoring on a traditional three-point play as Franklin-Simpson scored 26 points. Warren East kept pace as they made four 3-pointers with two from Andrews for 10 points and one each from Doyle and senior Kaleb Matlock as the Wildcats led 56-48 at the end of three.
Miller converted on two more traditional three-point plays for nine points with Briscoe scoring four points and Jones adding two as Franklin-Simpson won their first game of the pool play tournament, 71-63 over Warren East.
Isaiah Andrews led all scorers with 26 points with Tray Price adding 10 for the Raiders.
Dragons 79 Wildcats 52Doss made twelve 3-pointers, 10 in the 1st Half with seven made by senior Jeremiah Glover for a game high of 25 points for the victory.
Jones drained a 3-pointer for five points with Miller scoring four and Briscoe adding two for the Wildcats. Glover made two 3-pointers for 10 points, scoring half of the Dragons’ points. Seniors Tony Moss scored four points and Inslee Carroll added three as Doss led 20-11 at the end of one.
Miller and Mylor each knocked down a 3-pointer to score a combined 10 points in the 2nd Quarter with Briscoe adding four points for Franklin-Simpson. The Dragons took complete control of the game by dropping seven 3-pointers for 31 points in the quarter. Glover made five from behind the arc for 15 points with Moss and junior Rasheen Watters each making a 3-pointer for 51-27 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats tried to get back into the game as Miller scored four points with Jones draining a 3-pointer. Doss remained hot from the 3-point line as Baker made two more for eight points with Carroll adding six points as they led 69-40 at the end of the third.
The Wildcats emptied their bench in the 4th Quarter as Mathias Dickerson scored four points with freshman Kam Ray scoring three points, all from the free throw line, and two points each from Vincent and 8th grader Cole Sharer as Franklin-Simpson lost 79-52.
“We ran into a buzzsaw today,” Spencer said. “They shot the ball extremely well, especially the threes at a high rate. We knew a couple of guys could shoot it but (Jeremiah) Glover wasn’t even on our radar. Tonight was not our night. Got to give them the credit, we didn’t play very well. Their press turned us over and they got pretty much any shot they wanted.”
Andreyas Miller led the Wildcats with 15 points with Gabe Jones ading 10. Along with Glover, three players also scored in double figures for the Dragons as Tony Moss scored 15 points, Inslee Carroll adding 13 and junior Marcus Baker scoring 12 points.
Maroons 81 Wildcats 51Pulaski County senior Zach Travis scored a game high of 23 points with juniors Cayden Lancaster pouring in 15 points and Gavin Stevens with 14 points that led to their victory over Franklin-Simpson.
Briscoe, who made a 3-pointer, and Miller each scored four points with Jones and sophomore Gavin Dickerson each adding two points for the Wildcats. The Maroons buried four 3-pointers as Travis connected on two with one each from Lancaster and Stevens for a 16-12 lead at the end of the first.
Miller scored seven points with Jones adding three as each made a 3-pointer in the 2nd Quarter for Franklin-Simpson. Briscoe along with Gavin and Mathias Dickerson and Sharer each scored two points. Lancaster scored eight points with senior Caleb Sloan and Travis, who made a 3-pointer and converted a traditional three-point play as Pulaski County led 40-30 at halftime.
Miller converted a traditional three-point play for five points for the Wildcats and Gavin and Mathias Dickerson each added two points. The Maroons scored 26 points in the 3rd Quarter as Travis, who scored 11 points, and Stevens, who added eight points, each knocked down a 3-pointer that extended their lead to 66-40 at the end of the three.
Franklin-Simpson freshman Alan Johnson made a 3-pointer as Briscoe and Gavin each converted traditional three-point plays with Ray adding two points. Sophomore Jacob Todd scored six points with junior Kameryn Hargis scoring three points as each made a 3-pointer as Pulaski County won 81-51.
Andreyas Miller led the Wildcats with 16 points with Jalen Brisco adding 11 points.
Wildcats 68 Tigers 44Jalen Briscoe led Franklin-Simpson with 17 points with Andreyas Miller scoring 15 points and Connor Vincent adding 10 as they defeated Clay County in their final game of the tournament.
“Guys played hard and their legs are gone a little bit so we’ll take it,” Spencer said. “I didn’t realize what kind of toll that would take on their bodies by playing that many games, four in four days. We didn’t press much in our last two games but I am proud of the way the guys responded.”
Harris scored all four points for the Tigers in the 1st Quarter as Miller buried two 3-pointers for six points for the Wildcats. Gavin Dickerson and Jones each knocked down one. Briscoe added four points as the Wildcats led 17-4 at the end of one.
Briscoe made a 3-pointer as he and Gamble each scored four points with Gavin and Mathias Dickerson each scoring two points for Franklin-Simpson. Harris scored eight points with Jackson, who made a 3-pointer, added seven as Pulaski /county cut their deficit to within single digits as they trailed 29-21 at halftime.
Harris scored six points, all from the free throw line, with Jackson adding four points for the Maroons in the 3rd Quarter. Miller connected on his third 3-pointer fior seven points with Briscoe and Vincent scoring five points each as the Wildcats closed the quarter on a 13-4 run for a 50-33 lead at the end of the third.
Jones and Johnson each buried 3-pointers for Franklin-Simpson in the 4th Quarter as Briscoe and Vincent scored four points each for the 68-44 victory over Clay County as the Wildcats ended the tournament with a 2-2 record.
Hayden Harris scored a game high of 18 points with Ethan Jackson adding 16 points.
At the end of the game, Andreyas Miller was selected to the All-Tournament Team for his play during the tournament.
The Wildcats return to action on Thursday afternoon when they will travel to Hartford to play the Ohio County Eagles in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader.
Tip-off time for the girls’ game is at 3 p.m. WFKN Radio is scheduled to broadcast the game starting at about 20 minutes after the conclusion of the girls’ game. The game can be heard on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN tab in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
