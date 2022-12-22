The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team achieved their first goal of the season by winning the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament.
The Lady Cats, who defeated the hat County Lady Raiders and the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots to advance to the championship game, defeated a very familiar opponent, the Logan County Lady Cougars, 57-34.
“Our live ball was sticky at times but we responded well,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “I thought that was an area of growth for us. We would have one bad quarter and the whole game would stay that way and it would become a dragged out kind of game last year. It was good to see that growth and this game today was won on the defensive end.”
The two 13th District rivals got the game off to a slow start in the 1st Quarter as the Lady Cats found themselves trailing 4-0 early on with baskets from Lady Cougars’ Emily and Gracie Borders. But Franklin-Simpson scored seven of the next eight points as Ashanti Johnson scored the first field goal. Malyea Partinger added a bucket along with free throws from herself and Katelyn McAlister for a 7-5 lead at the end of one.
Two more ties occurred in the 2nd Quarter as Hadley Turner scored four points. With the game tied at 11-11, the Lady Cats’ depth with full court defensive pressure started taking its toll on the Lady Cougars as they were forced into committing turnovers. Vanessa Ray and Kloie Smith took advantage of that with easy baskets and Paringer scored right points in their 15-5 run to close the 1st Half with a 26-16 lead at intermission.
“Ashanti (Johnson) and Lyniah (Brown) played well defensively,” Taylor said. “They turned up the pressure and Malyea (Partinger) took over offensively. She got in her zone and really got going and we had a 10-point lead at halftime.”.
Franklin-Simpson ripped the hearts from the sou of Logan County as McAlister connected on back to back 3-pointers that opened the 3rd Quarter. Luniah Brown sank a pair of free throws along with herself, Partinger and Turner scoring baskets. McAlister buried her third 3-pointer of the quarter as the Lady Cats led 43-25 at the end of the third.
“None of my shots were falling in the 1st Half and I was a little upset about that,” Kastelyn McAlister said. “At halftime, I just cleared my head and not think about that. Our defensive pressure made them tired and I was able to get open looks and I started making them. Just doing what I can to help out the team.”
“Katleyn didn’t shoot it well in the 1st Half,” Taylor said. “We told her to just keep shooting. It will come and she came out there with two big threes in the beginning and one more in the 3rd Quarter and those threes are always big for us.”.
Franklin-Simpson’s lead grew to 25 in the 4th Quarter as Partinger scored six points with two points each from Brown and Turner. Smith had a pair of free throws and Jakaya Warfield scored the final points for the Lady Cats as they will represent Section 2 in the upcoming Class 2-A Girls’ Basketball Tournament with a 57-34 victory over Logan County.
“This is very exciting for us,” Taylor said. “We have never done this before. This is something they were looking forward to and it was a goal of theirs. We’re excited to see what it is like to play in Owensboro. I’ve heard about the experience from other teams and it’s exciting that we are going to experience that together as a team.”
Malyea Partinger led all scorers with a game high of 20 points with Katelyn McAlister adding 10 points for the Lady Cats.
“We executed once again and we played great defense,” Malyea Partinger said. “We didn’t hit our shots in the 1st Quarter but as the game went on, our defense led us to scoring transition points like we should do. We could tell they were really tired in the 2nd Quarter and that’s when we punched them in the mouth. Everybody got theirs in one way or another today and we’re very happy to play for a championship in Owensboro.”
Gracie Borders scored a team high of 11 points as she was the only player in double figures for Logan County.
The Lady Cats await the winner of the Section 3 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament. The two teams will tip-off the girls’ state basketball tournament on Fri. Jan. 13th at 9 a.m. at the Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.