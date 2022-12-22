The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team achieved their first goal of the season by winning the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament.

The Lady Cats, who defeated the hat County Lady Raiders and the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots to advance to the championship game, defeated a very familiar opponent, the Logan County Lady Cougars, 57-34.

