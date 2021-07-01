Each year, a student-athlete in each particular high school sport from 13 different schools in the southcentral Kentucky area are selected as a Kentucky Super Prep Athlete at the 4th Annual Kentucky Super Prep Award ceremony.
To be nominated, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher, perform at least 10 hours of community service, impact on your teammates and a letter of recommendation from their particular coach. The awards were presented by Med Center Health last Tuesday night at the Bowling Green Ball Park.
Franklin-Simpson had 19 student-athletes in 20 different sports nominated as Kentucky Super Prep Athlete.
Senior Carly Bush for volleyball was awarded as the Comeback Student-Athlete of the Year.
“I am still shocked that I received this award. I didn’t think I would be back on the court this year,” Carly Bush said. “I tore my labrum after playing for a travel team my sophomore year. I didn’t think I would be able to come back. I had to go through multiple sessions of physical therapy and didn’t think I was going to make it back. Thanks to Coach (Jerred) Long to get me through and prepare for each game.”
Juniors Kaydin Alexander, for girls’ soccer, and Taylor Harvey, for dance, were awarded the overall KY Super Prep Student-Athlete Award for their particular sport.
“Feels incredible to be the overall super prep athlete for girls’ soccer and I was also nominated for track and field,” Kaydin Alexander said. “My hard work has definitely paid off and I did a lot of work with the elderly, my church and other places. I just tried to get around and help as much as I can.”
“This is a great accomplishment. It’s a great honor and proud to represent my family, my dance team and my community,” Taylor Harvey said. “I spent a lot of time with my FFA (Future Farmers of America) working throughout the summer and some days here and there during the school year. I am also a student council officer, work with the football boosters and it’s really an honor to give back to my community.”
Nominees from Franklin-Simpson were:
Baseball: Jake Konow
Basketball (Boys): Sam Mylor
Basketball (Girls): Adeja Partinger
Bass Fishing: Luke Adams
Cheerleading: Gracie McMillin
Cross Country (Boys): Hayden Minnicks
Cross Country (Girls): Zoe Graves
Dance: Taylor Harvey
Football: Luke Richardson
Golf (Boys): Dawson Owens
Golf (Girls): Conleigh Wilson
Soccer (Boys): Landon McKenney
Soccer (Girls): Kaydin Alexander
Softball: Katelyn McAlister
Swimming (Boys): Hayden Satterly
Swimming (Girls): Mollie Fowler
Tennis: Georgia Perry
Track and Field (Boys): Bryson Holder
Track and Field (Girls): Kaydin Alexander
Volleyball: Carly Bush
