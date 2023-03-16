The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Tennis team’s rackets are tight and they are ready to pound the pavement as they are ready for the upcoming season.
“We have nine girls and six boys this year. I have one senior and the rest are underclassmen,” Wildcats’ tennis team head coach Brigitte Kilburn said. “We are excited about this year because we finally have a team that has had a couple of years of experience and they are excited to play.”
The team will have some home matches at the Jim Roberts Community Park his season but with the construction of the new courts by the football field, the team is excited to play at the new facility.
“They are also excited about the new tennis courts being built on campus,” Kilburn said. “The new courts will allow our tennis team to grow and become more competitive with the surrounding schools.”
The team opened their season against Logan County on March 9th.
WILDCATS’ SCHEDULE
Mar. 27th at Greenwood (tri-match)
Mar. 28th vs. Allen County-Scottsville
Apr. 11th at Logan County
Apr. 13th at Russellville
Apr. 17th vs. Warren East
Apr. 128th at Allen County-Scottsville
Apr. 24th vs. Butler County
Apr. 25th vs. Russellville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.