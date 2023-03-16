FRANWS-03-16-23 TENNIS

Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ tennis team consists of front row left to right: Trevor Johnson, Maggie Schlosser, Cindy Huang, Lee Castro, Catherine Deloe, Denea Leon Magana, and Andrew Coates. Back row left to right: Lois VanBeek, Adrianna Williams, Cade Henson, Seth Allen, Justin Glass, Alex Thurman, Emily Allen, and Mattie Slate.

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Tennis team’s rackets are tight and they are ready to pound the pavement as they are ready for the upcoming season.

“We have nine girls and six boys this year. I have one senior and the rest are underclassmen,” Wildcats’ tennis team head coach Brigitte Kilburn said. “We are excited about this year because we finally have a team that has had a couple of years of experience and they are excited to play.”

