Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats lost their home match to the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots 3-0 (25-16, 25-18 and 25-18).
Franklin-Simpson trailed throughout the 1st Set and by as much as 10 points. The team scored 10 points in unforced errors as they lost the set 25-16.
The Volley Cats had an early lead but with the match tied at 12-12, the Lady Patriots had a seven point service run that propelled them to winning the 2nd Set 25-18.
Franklin-Simpson scored nine points on unforced errors as the match was tied 8-8. Allen County-Scottsville had two service runs that combined for nine points that led them to win the 3rd Set 25-18 and the match 3-0.
8th grader Julia Warren served three aces with one each from senior Aysia Fuller and junior Kerri Hastings. Fuller’s 18 assists with one from Hastings led to 23 total kills with 10 by junior Kinley Cummings with eight from Hastings. Fuller had two kills with one each from: senior Hannah Wallace, junior MaryAnn Bagwell and freshman Marianna Ortiz. Hastings and Warren each ahd 19 digs with nine each from Fuller and 8th grader Addi Jo Lanham. Bagwell had five digs with two each from Ortiz and Wallace.
