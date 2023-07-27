The Franklin Police Department is hosting a golf scramble fundraiser at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Course on Aug. 21 to benefit the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. KLEMF is a non-profit organization founded in 1999 to build a memorial designed to honor Kentucky officers that were killed in the line of duty.

The proceeds from this event benefit the many areas of the foundation’s mission to support Kentucky Law Enforcement families through emergency assistance funds, educational scholarships for dependents and the hosting of an annual memorial service to honor loved ones that have been lost.

