The Franklin Police Department is hosting a golf scramble fundraiser at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Course on Aug. 21 to benefit the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. KLEMF is a non-profit organization founded in 1999 to build a memorial designed to honor Kentucky officers that were killed in the line of duty.
The proceeds from this event benefit the many areas of the foundation’s mission to support Kentucky Law Enforcement families through emergency assistance funds, educational scholarships for dependents and the hosting of an annual memorial service to honor loved ones that have been lost.
The memorial is located in Richmond at the DOCJT Training Academy where Franklin Police Officers and Simpson County Sheriff’s Deputies attend basic training and In-service trainings. More information on KLEMF can be found at www.klemf.org
This annual event was hosted by the Bowling Green Police Department last year. The announcement about the event from Franklin Police Captain Dale Adams says, “This year we are honored to host it here in Simpson County.”
The Franklin Police are looking for teams of four players who might be interested in playing in the scramble as well as businesses or individuals to help sponsor each golf hole. If you might be interested in playing in the scramble or sponsoring please contact Captain Dale Adams at golfscramblefranklin@gmail.com.
Harley Davidson of Bowling Green has agreed to place a brand new Harley Davidson Motorcycle as a hole in one prize opportunity. There will also be prizes awarded for first and second place teams as well as prizes for longest drive and a putting competition.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided to the participants.
Contact Captain Dale Adams at the Franklin Police Department for more information.
