Makenna Delk had an arduous senior year at Franklin-Simpson High School. But it has all paid off as she learned the day before the Franklin-Simpson High School Commencement ceremony that she is a new member of the Western Kentucky University Topperettes’ Dance Team.

“At the end of my junior year, I was not sure if I wanted to do this. I was thinking, 'do I really want to take the time to do this,'” Delk said. “I went on a visit to WKU and met Audrey McDole, the Topperette’s head coach, and started talking at the beginning of my senior year. I was invited to a clinic and was reluctant but I did. We did a gameday dance on the football field and I loved it. Then Coach McDole came to one of our home football games and she is trying to recruit to make her team better. Then I got an invite to a Hilltoppers’ football game to see what the team does at practice and on game day. From that point on, I was all in. I attended all the clinics and walked away saying that I want to be a Topperette.”

