Makenna Delk had an arduous senior year at Franklin-Simpson High School. But it has all paid off as she learned the day before the Franklin-Simpson High School Commencement ceremony that she is a new member of the Western Kentucky University Topperettes’ Dance Team.
“At the end of my junior year, I was not sure if I wanted to do this. I was thinking, 'do I really want to take the time to do this,'” Delk said. “I went on a visit to WKU and met Audrey McDole, the Topperette’s head coach, and started talking at the beginning of my senior year. I was invited to a clinic and was reluctant but I did. We did a gameday dance on the football field and I loved it. Then Coach McDole came to one of our home football games and she is trying to recruit to make her team better. Then I got an invite to a Hilltoppers’ football game to see what the team does at practice and on game day. From that point on, I was all in. I attended all the clinics and walked away saying that I want to be a Topperette.”
Delk has been dancing for 15 years for All-Starz Dance Academy of Franklin. She has been competing in competitions for seven to eight years with the academy and the last four years with the Wildcats’ Dance Team.
“I have coached Makenna since she was six and she has always had an amazing work ethic and drive,” All-Starz Dance Academy of Franklin Director and Owner Carrie Cook said. “She works hard to accomplish her goals. This year, I have seen extreme focus as she was working towards her goal of making the WKU Dance Team. She worked countless extra hours in the studio while also being a leader for our competition dance team at All Starz. Makenna will be a great asset to the WKU Dance Team and I can’t wait to see her dancing at the collegiate level. She truly is one of the most talented dancers from Simpson County.”
“I am so proud of her,” Wildcats’ Dance Team head coach and WKU Topperettes’ alumni Lauren (Ottersbach) Hall said. “Becoming a member of a Division 1 athletic team is not an easy task, but with her talent and her hard work, she’s done just that. It is awesome to see one of our dancers pursuing their dreams and confining their dance team career! There is truly nothing like being a dancer on the WKU Dance Team. It is a bond and sisterhood like no other, and I’m so happy that Makenna gets to experience that now. The spirit of the hill is the best - Go Tops!”
Graduation week was an extremely busy week for Delk as Topperette Auditions started on Thurs. May 25th through Sat. May 27th. Plus, she was preparing for All-Starz Dance Academy’s recital on Fri. May 26th as well as all of her senior activities going on. But also to prepare for this, she prepared by lifting weights, working with a trainer, and running
“A very busy week especially on Thursday where we had to go over the dance, technique, and training to prepare for Friday’s audition,” Delk said. “The audition consisted of the dance, all of the techniques while dancing to the fight song, and back to the dance combo with a group of three. It’s one of the hardest things I have ever done. Cuts took place throughout Thursday and Friday. The team wasn’t finalized until Saturday even though I missed part of Friday because of my recital. I am one of 10 freshmen, 23 overall that made the team.”
Delk met most of the freshmen and all of the returning members of the team through the clinics she attended.
“Everyone was very encouraging and welcoming with open arms,” Delk said. “I have taken some college classes already so that will help me in my upcoming freshman year. The returning members talked to us about balance. Being able to keep up with everything and reminded us that school comes first followed by the dance team and everything else is after that.”
Delk’s freshman goal is to impress people no matter that she is just a freshman. She wants to go out and be a leader and is passionate in everything that she does. Exude a positive attitude and energy to show that she wants to be seen through her hard work and effort.
Delk adds to a legacy of Franklin-Simpson alumni who all have danced for the Topperettes.
“I am incredibly proud of Makenna for making the team,” WKU Topperettes’ alumni Jessica Curtis said. “I know she has worked hard to compete at this level and she set herself up well to be successful as both a student and athlete at WKU. It’s wonderful to see the lineage continue from FSHS. Being a part of the WKU dance team family is very special. She will be able to grow as a dancer, represent her school, and make lifelong friends. All of us in the Wildcat family will be following her career and we can’t wait to cheer her on.”
“I have danced with and taught Makenna since she was about five years old,” WKU Topperettes’ alumni Mercedes Duncan said. “It has made me proud to see her grow into such a great dancer and continue her passion as she moves on to dance at WKU. I love being able to cheer on other small-town dancers and encourage them as they move on to larger performances and events. Makenna has so much to look forward to going into her Freshman year as a WKU Topperette. The team has grown immensely in the past five years, earning national titles, and I have no doubt Makenna and the rest of the Topperettes will continue to impress us in the years to come!”
“It’s so exciting to see another alumni become a Topperette!,” WKU Topperettes’ alumni Beth (Peden) Kendall said. “She’s an incredible dancer with the biggest heart. I definitely think she will make wonderful friends and make amazing memories!
“Being a Topperette takes extreme dedication and a desire to continuously better your skills as a dancer,” WKU Topperettes’ alumni Lacey Steele said. “It’s all worth it when you step onto that court, field, or stage and bring smiles and pride to WKU fans!”
Delk is excited to experience what others have experienced during their time as a Topperette but is even more excited when she sees her family and friends watch her dance at football and basketball games this upcoming season.
“I am going to get to fulfill coach Lauren’s (Hall) dream and that is to experience what she got to experience at WKU as a Topperette. She freaked out when I texted her that I made the team,” Delk said. “My mom, who is my best friend, is so supportive and has never left my side. She has been there step by step and she will make sure that my whole family will be wearing red at the home games and I am excited to see them cheer for me and the team.”
Delk is on a “dead week” now but will start preparing for the upcoming season as the team’s first football game to dance will be on Sat. Sept. 2nd when the Hilltoppers host the South Florida Bulls at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium at Feix Field scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
“We have week-long team practices, nutritional meetings, and workouts. The practices will consist of seven different sideline routines to learn. Plus all of the dances we will perform on the field and sidelines,” Delk said. “Basically, we will be non-stop with learning routines and constantly working and I will say it will come down to muscle memory. That means I am starting to prepare right now.”
Delk will major in business with potentially having a minor in marketing.
