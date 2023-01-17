The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats took the fight right at the Bowling Green Purples but the Purples’ ability to get to the free throw line frequently in the fourth quarter was the difference as Franklin-Simpson came up on the short end, 68-63.

“We played hard!!,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We are going to have to have better shot selection in close games.”

