() — 13th District Game
Date Opponent Time
11/30 at Monroe County 7:30 p.m.
12/3 at Clinton County 7:30 p.m.
12/7 vs. South Warren 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2-A TOURNAMENT
12/10 vs. Allen County-Scottsville 7:30 p.m.
SPARTY CLASSIC
12/11 vs. Louisville Southern at South Warren High School 4 p.m.
12/14 at Warren East 7:30 p.m.
12/16 at Warren Central 7:30 p.m.
HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
12/20-12/23 at South Warren High School TBA
12/30 at Ohio County 4:30 p.m.
1/2 at Hart County 3 p.m.
1/7 at Todd County Central| 7:30 p.m.
BEST IN HOOPS GERMAN AMERICAN BANK SHOOTOUT
1/8 vs. Franklin County at Bowling Green High School 6:30 p.m.
1/14 vs. Logan County| 7:30 p.m.
1/15 at Greenwood 4:30 p.m.
1/21 at Russellville| 7:30 p.m.
1/24 at Bowling Green 7:30 p.m.
1/25 at Allen County-Scottsville 7:30 p.m.
F-S BASKETBALL HOMECOMING
1/28 vs. Todd County Central| 7:30 p.m.
2/1 vs. Butler County 7:30 p.m.
2/4 at Logan County 7:30 p.m.
2/8 vs. Barren County 7:30 p.m.
2/11 vs. Russellville| 7:30 p.m.
2/12 at South Warren 7:30 p.m.
2/15 vs. Warren East 7:30 p.m.
2/17 at Glasgow 7:30 p.m.
13TH DISTRICT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
2/20-2/25 at Logan County High School TBA
4TH REGION BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
2/27-3/5 at Western Kentucky University TBA
