() — 13th District Game

Date Opponent Time

11/30 at Monroe County 7:30 p.m.

12/3 at Clinton County 7:30 p.m.

12/7 vs. South Warren 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2-A TOURNAMENT

12/10 vs. Allen County-Scottsville 7:30 p.m.

SPARTY CLASSIC

12/11 vs. Louisville Southern at South Warren High School 4 p.m.

12/14 at Warren East 7:30 p.m.

12/16 at Warren Central 7:30 p.m.

HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

12/20-12/23 at South Warren High School TBA

12/30 at Ohio County 4:30 p.m.

1/2 at Hart County 3 p.m.

1/7 at Todd County Central| 7:30 p.m.

BEST IN HOOPS GERMAN AMERICAN BANK SHOOTOUT

1/8 vs. Franklin County at Bowling Green High School 6:30 p.m.

1/14 vs. Logan County| 7:30 p.m.

1/15 at Greenwood 4:30 p.m.

1/21 at Russellville| 7:30 p.m.

1/24 at Bowling Green 7:30 p.m.

1/25 at Allen County-Scottsville 7:30 p.m.

F-S BASKETBALL HOMECOMING

1/28 vs. Todd County Central| 7:30 p.m.

2/1 vs. Butler County 7:30 p.m.

2/4 at Logan County 7:30 p.m.

2/8 vs. Barren County 7:30 p.m.

2/11 vs. Russellville| 7:30 p.m.

2/12 at South Warren 7:30 p.m.

2/15 vs. Warren East 7:30 p.m.

2/17 at Glasgow 7:30 p.m.

13TH DISTRICT BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2/20-2/25 at Logan County High School TBA

4TH REGION BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2/27-3/5 at Western Kentucky University TBA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.