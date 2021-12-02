Ten Western Kentucky University Lady Topper players filled the stat sheet last Sunday afternoon including five in double figures as they snapped their two game losing streak with a 96-59 victory over the Kentucky State Lady Thorobreds at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU senior Meryl Abdelgawad and sophomore Hope Sivori each scored five points, each knocking down a 3-pointer as they led 21-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter.
In the second, freshman Macey Blevins connected on two consecutive 3’s, three overall for the quarter for nine points with Abdelgawad adding 11 points as the Lady Tops went on a 24-2 run for 6:16 including scoring 15 unanswered points for a 56-20 lead at halftime.
Freshmen Alexis Mead and Mya Meredith, who sank a 3-pointer, each four points while Blevins and freshman Jaylin Foster each added three points as WKU extended their lead to 76-32 at the end of three.
Freshman Jenna Walker buried two 3-pointers with Foster adding six points in the 4th Quarter as for the second time this season, five WKU players scored in double figures as the Lady Toppers cruised to a 96-59 victory.
Meral Abdelgawad led all players with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. It’s the third time this season she led the team in scoring. She tied her career high in steals and fifth time in her career with five or more steals in a game.
“I’m trying to help them with everything on the court,” Meral Abdelgawad said. “I’m not just focused on scoring. I’m helping with rebounding, steals and everything.”
Macey Blevins and Jaylin Foster each scored 13 points, which is Foster’s career high, and Alexis Mead and Hope Sivor each had 11 points with five assists, Mead’s career high, and four steals.
“It was for us to get back out there and get a win,” Alexis Mead said. “We needed to regroup and get back on the court. We worked on a lot of different things for us to come out here and get a win. We have to keep it going after this.”
WKU shot 49% from the floor, making 35 of their 72 shots including making 10 of their 32 shots from the 3-point line.
They made 16 of their 33 attempts from the free throw line, shooting 49%.
“It felt like we were going to shoot the ball better than we shot it this past weekend,” Lady Toppers’ head coach Greg Collins said. “A lot of credit goes to Kansas State and UT Martin for the defense they played. I felt like we were going to shot the ball a little bit better here, but the most important thing for us was to play solid defense. It felt like we did a good job for three quarters.”
Sophomore Laurie Thomas and senior Andrea Wallace each led Kentucky State with 10 points each. The Thorobreds made 24 of their 57 shots, shooting 42% including making three of their 13 shots from the 3-point line. They made eight of their 16 free throw attempts, shooting 50%.
