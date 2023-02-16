Two of the top four teams in 4th Region Boys’ Basketball collided at the F-S Gym on Saturday night. In a back-and-forth matchup, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, who are ranked 4th, lost their double-digit lead and came up short at the end in a 53-52 loss to the South Warren Spartans, who are ranked 3rd.

“It was a back-and-forth game,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We got to do a better job of executing. We didn’t do that in the 3rd Quarter and we let them back in the game. They got going and then it became a dogfight. It’s good to play these tight games toward the end of the regular season. We would like to come out the other way but we got to execute down the stretch in close games and we didn’t do that.”

