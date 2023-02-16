Two of the top four teams in 4th Region Boys’ Basketball collided at the F-S Gym on Saturday night. In a back-and-forth matchup, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, who are ranked 4th, lost their double-digit lead and came up short at the end in a 53-52 loss to the South Warren Spartans, who are ranked 3rd.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We got to do a better job of executing. We didn’t do that in the 3rd Quarter and we let them back in the game. They got going and then it became a dogfight. It’s good to play these tight games toward the end of the regular season. We would like to come out the other way but we got to execute down the stretch in close games and we didn’t do that.”
The Wildcats got off to a great start in the 1st Quarter as DeMarcus Hogan, who made two 3-pointers, scored eight points in a row. Gavin Dickerson made the first 3-pointer of the game and scored five points for a 16-9 lead at the end of the first.
Hogan’s 3rd 3-pointer of the game along with Jones burying one as well helped lead Franklin-Simpson to a 26-14 lead in the 2nd Quarter. But the Spartans went on a 7-1 run late in the 1st half led by Bryce Button’s four points as they cut the Wildcats’ lead down to 27-21 at halftime.
Jones’ steal and layup was the only field goal that Franklin-Simpson made in the 3rd Quarter. But, they did score eight points from the free throw line with seven from Jalen Briscoe. South Warren was able to claim the lead as Justin Posey make two 3-pointers to score eight points with Drew Hudson adding a 3-pointer, as well as Franklin-Simpson, trailed 39-37 at the end of three.
Button and Hudeson each made a key 3-pointer in the 4th Quarter that extended the Spartans; lead to five, 46-41, The Wildcats rallied as Briscoe and Kamron Ray’s free throws put them to within one point with less than a minute to go. Two lead changes occurred in the final 8.8 seconds of the game as Briscoe’s two free throws gave them a 52-51 lead with 8.8 seconds left. Andrew Linhardt was fouled with 0.8 seconds and he made both free throws that gave South Warren the lead. Mathias Dickerspon’s cross-court pass to Briscoe was complete and his quick off balanced shot just rimmed out as the Wildcats came up short 53-52 to the Spartans..
“A great ball game and Franklin-Simpson is one hell of a ball team,” spartans’ head coach Carlos Quarles said/. Playing here is always tough and I knew that they wanted to get us back from the game back in early December. We had to come focused and grind out a win any way we can.”
Jalen Briscoe led all scorers with a game-high of 20 points with DeMarcus Hogan scoring 11 points for the Wildcats. Drew Hudson and Brandon Rowe led the Spartans with 11 points each.
