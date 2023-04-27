Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said that bringing 2-0 and heading into a back-to-back series with the Logan County Cougars is huge.
“I think that we are playing some of our best baseball right now. If we can get those two, we should be sitting good,” said Wilhite. “That’s what we need heading into the 13th District Tournament. That would be totally huge for this group. There are still a lot of things to clean up but Gavin (Link) and Brevin (Scott) give us a chance to stay in games because they pound the zone throwing strikes.”
Wildcats 6 Rebels 2Franklin-Simpson began the two-game series last Monday night with a road victory over Todd County Central.
Brevin Scott picked up the complete game win. He threw seven innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 12 and walking three.
“This win is huge. First district game and the season has not been great, wins and losses wise. But this could be the game that can turn us around,” Brevin Scott said. “My fastball was working, catching them inside. After three innings, I was trusting my curveball more. It was looking pretty filthy at times.”
“Franklin and Todd County have become the hot rivalry now,” Griff Banton said. “We got them in boys’ soccer and they got us in boys’ basketball and that carried over into baseball as well. It’s a lot of tension going on with Todd (County Central) wanting to get us in every sport. They are fired upon and they are trying to give it back to us. We just send it right back to them.”
The Wildcats scored their first run of the game in the top of the 1st inning as with two outs, Gavin Dickerson’s RBI single scored Griff Banton from second for a 1-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson applied more pressure in the top of the 3rd as with one out, Hayden Sattterly’s RBI single scored Garrett Sadler from second. Then Colton Wilson hit a single and Dickerson beat out a rundown to score another run, making the score 3-0.
In the top of the 5th with one out and runners at second and third, Dickerson’s RBI single scored Scott and Sadler scored a run as he also beat out a rundown for a 5-0 lead.
The Rebels pushed across a couple of runs in the bottom of the 6th but the Wildcats got one back in the top of the 7th. Scott led off the inning with a single and beat the throw to second. He then advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on an RBI groundout by Sadler that made the final score 6-2.
“It’s always good to start district play 1-0,” Hayden Satterly said. ”It was a good team win. We played together and got this win against Todd County (Central) who was barking at us. It’s all out of love. It’s respect for one another, a love/hate relationship. Felt like we ran up hits pitch count a bit so we were able to get the timing down and we were able to get some hits “
Brady Delk along with Gavin Dickerson, who had three RBI, and Brevin Scott each had two hits with Garrett Sadler and Scott each scoring two runs.
Wildcats 9 Rebels 5Pleasantries were exchanged in the handshake line in the first game but in the second game, respect was given to Franklin-Simpson as they swept the two-game series at Greg Shelton Field last Tuesday night.
Gavin Link went the distance to earn the complete game win. He threw seven innings allowing five runs, three of them were earned, on nine hits with six strikeouts.
“I felt like this was one of our bigger games that we battled hard throughout the game,” Gavin Link said. “We stayed in it. We were ready for tonight. We used what happened. We stayed up the whole time. We did a phenomenal job tonight.”
“We already had the intensity and energy leftover from yesterday so we brought it over to today,” Griff Banton said. “We knew they would be fired up after what happened on Monday night. we just had to match that and if not, even more. We were all talking about it today through texts. We were preparing for this all day.”
The Rebels scored first in the top of the 1st but the Wildcats responded in the bottom of the 2nd. With two outs, Colton Wilson’s RBI single scored Gavin Dickerson from second, tying the game at 1-1. Then Brady Delk hit an RBI single that scored Kody Alexander from second that gave them a 2-1 lead.
A single and an error led to a two out, two RBI single by Todd County Central giving them a 3-2 lead in the top of the 5th. But Franklin-Simpson quickly seized the momentum back in the bottom half of the inning.
They led off the inning with three consecutive singles from Wilson, Delk, and Griff Banton that loaded the bases. Brevin Scott hit an RBI groundout that scored Wilson that tied the game at 3-3. A walk to Sadler loaded the bases once again then back-to-back errors allowed Delk, Colin Anderson, courtesy runner for Banton and Sadler to score, giving the lead back to the Wildcats at 6-3. With Dickerson now at third, he scored on a wild pitch, and in the same at bat, Satterly also scored on a wild pitch that made the score 8-3.
The Rebels had a leadoff single and double and were able to get the two baserunners home for a couple of runs as they cut their deficit down to 8-5 in the top of the 6th.
Franklin-Simpson got the run back in the bottom of the 6th as the bases were loaded once again with two walks and a hit batter. Then Sadler laid down a sacrifice bunt that scored Delk from third that made the final score 9-5 and a series sweep for the Wildcats.
“It was a great game because we played well all the way around,” Garrett Sadler said. “We made plays when we had to. We were hitting the ball but it came down to fundamentals. We made a couple of errors and if we didn’t do that, we could have ended the game sooner. We did put pressure on them and we were in their head so much, they made costly errors. We put so much pressure on them, they didn’t know how to react.”
“Winning isn’t everything. It’s the only thing,” Hayden Satterly said. “Tonight was an accumulation of a lot of things. Teammates have each other’s back and we’re not afraid of making mistakes. So we play loose and have fun. Can’t play this game mad or scared. You got to be relaxed, smart, loose, and have fun.”
“The biggest thing about this game here is that we got down and found a way to come back,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Just keep fighting. We’ve played in so many tight games, now we know how to stay in them. They’re doing a better job of that.”
Brady Delk, who scored two runs, and Colton Wilson each had two hits with Hayden Satterly having two RBI and Gavin Dickerson also scoring two runs.
The Wildcats will play their final 13th District regular season series with the Russellville Panthers. They will host the Panthers at Greg Shelton Field on Monday night at 5:30 p.m. and play at Russellville on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
