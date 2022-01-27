Despite being down a couple of starting players, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball team found a way to get the job done in their 13th District game at Russellville High School last Friday night.
The Wildcats were forced into overtime but kept their composure and made plays on both ends of the floor for the 76-66 overtime victory over the Panthers to remain perfect in 13th District play.
“The guys did a good job,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We were short handed and I am proud of the guys for stepping up and playing the way they played.”
Sophomores O.J. Gamble and Ishmael Holcomb started for Franklin-Simpson for the very first time in their varsity career alongside juniors: Jalen Briscoe, Gabe Jones and Connor Vincent.
“O,J, and Ishmael were nervous. You could tell they were nervous for being thrown into that situation but I am proud of them. They did everything we asked,” Spencer said. “We had a little miscue at the end of regulation but I will give them credit. Ishmael gave up the three but game back to score the first bucket in overtime. I told him to forget about that shot, play the next play and he did that.”
The Wildcats found themselves in an early five point deficit before they were able to get things going. Briscoe scored eight points with Vincent added five as they both knocked down a 3-pointer. Jones added two to lead 15-13 at the end of the first.
Franklin-Simpson got balanced scoring in the 2nd Quarter with four points from sophomore Mathias Dickerson and three points each from Briscoe and Holcomb. The lead changed hands a few times but Russellville kept close with back to back 3-pointers from junior Layne Steele made the score 29-27 at halftime.
Senior Lennon Ries came off the bench for the Panthers and buried two 3-pointers, scoring eight points. The 2nd Half belonged to Briscoe and Jones for the Wildcats. Each connected on a pair of free throws with Jones draining two 3-pointers with Briscoe knocking down three shots to score eight points each to lead 47-43 at the end of three.
The 4th Quarter was frantic as Franklin-Simpson built an eight point lead with Jones, who connected on two more 3-pointers and Vincent scoring a traditional three-point play to score 13 of the team’s 17 points. Russellville clawed into their deficit as they made three 3-pointers including one each from sophomore Jayden Russell, Steele and from sophomore Eli McMurry with one second remaining in the game that sent the game into overtime, tied at 64-64.
In the extra four minute period, the Wildcats’ composure stood tall as they played relaxed as Holcomb scored the first basket of the period. The Panthers missed shots and turned the ball over twice in their first four possessions and committed a technical foul. Briscoe took over in overtime as he made two shots from the floor and made all six of his free throws as Franklin-Simpson held Russellville to without making a field goal in overtime, outscoring them 12-2 for the 76-66 overtime district victory.
“That was a big time district game. Exciting game for everybody. Unfortunately, we didn’t make enough plays down the stretch,” Panthers’ head coach Carlos Quarles said. “In overtime, we lost our composure, our cool and we got to mature a little more as a complete basketball team. We had the momentum heading into overtime but we made three consecutive turnovers that didn’t do us any favors and gave them the momentum back. That was the difference and the technical foul closed the door on us.”
Jalen Briscoe led all scorers with a career high of 31 points with Gabe Jones having 22 points and Connor Vincent adding 10 for Franklin-Simpson.
“I kind of struggled in the beginning. We had a couple of guys out so I had to step up and play,” Jalen Briscoe said. “During the overtime, I wanted to be that guy to step up and make the free throws so when the foul and technical foul happened, I wanted the ball in my hands at the line and shoot them.”
“The coaches said I needed to be more aggressive by attacking more and shooting. All I needed to see that first shot go in. Once that did, it was over and I made a few more,” Gabe Jones said. “Any road game we have, it’s a business trip. We had to get things done especially being down Sam (Mylor) and Andreyas (Miller) but we fought together as a team and got the win. ”
“Tonight goes to show how they can play,” Spencer said. “They don’t have to wait for Andreyas to not be there to play that way. We need them to play that way with Andreyas in the lineup. They do that, then that makes us a lot more tougher to guard. If those guys play that aggressively, we can be a really good team.”
Russellville was led by TerReus Bowens and Lennon Ries each scoring 13 points with 10 points from Layne Steele.
The Lady Cat and Wildcats are scheduled to host the Todd County Central Rebels in a girls and potential boys’ varsity doubleheader at the F-S Gym on Friday night.
The boys’ game is up in the air due to the Rebels’ availability because they will be competing in the All “A” State Tournament that week in Richmond, Kentucky.
Tip-off time will be at 6 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast one or both games starting at around 5:50 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
