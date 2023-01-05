In the final game of the Franklin Bank and Trust Company’s F-S Wildcats’ Classic, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats played the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, another top 10 ranked team in the state. The Lady Cats gave up right 3-pointers for 45 points in the 2nd Half as they lost 69-43 to the Lady Mustangs.
“High level teams are going to score the basketball,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “Even if you play good defense, they are going to find ways to score. Then you have to change up looks on the defensive end, execute and be able to do that when we sub in players. So, we have to be able to score with teams, get stops and McCracken County out executed us and that led to them getting open shots. They did a great job of that in the 2nd Half.”
Five lead changes, including four in the last 90 seconds, occurred in the 1st Quarter. Katelyn McAlister and Malyea Partinger each drained a 3-pointer for an 8-7 lead for the Lady Cats. Mikee Buchanan and McAlister each exchanged 3-pointers as the lead changed hands a couple more times. Buchanan added a basket that gave the Lady Mustangs the lead temporarily as Hadley Turner’s two free throws was the final lead change as Franklin-Simpson led 15-14 at the end of the first.
Five more lead changes occurred in the 2nd Quarter as both teams’ defense made scoring difficult in the eight minute period. Vanessa Ray’s basket along Turner, who scored four points in the quarter, gave the Lady Cats the lead on two occasions. But four straight points from Claire Johnson gave McCracken County a three-point lead, 24-21 over Franklin-Simpson at halftime.
Naja Nolan’s 3-pointer tied the game at 24-24 for the Lady Cats early in the 3rd Quarter. But the Lady Raiders answered with 3-pointers of their own as Buchanan had two and Destiny Thomas had one, McAlister responded with two more 3-pointers and Turner added four points. Buchanan’s 11 points led the Lady Mustangs to score 27 points in the quarter as Franklin-Simpson trailed 51-38 at the end of three.
The Lady Cats could only manage two made field goals from Nolan and Jasmine Savage. Johnson’s three 3-pointers along with one from Jordan Buford and Thomas; traditional three-point play quickly extended McCracken County’s lead to defeat Franklin-Simpson 69-43.
“I thought we played hard but it was a tale of two halves as we were out executed,” Taylor said. “McCracken County is one of those high level basketball teams and we should have had the lead at halftime because we made some mistakes. I will never question our intensity but we gotta take that next step in our growth and match the other team’s execution. We played high level teams over the holiday break and execution is a key component in what we are doing.”
Katelyn McAlister and Hadley Turner each led the Lady Cats with 12 points each. Lyniah Brown led the team with five rebounds with Kloie Smith having four.
“We have made a different schedule than what this basketball program has had in the past few years,” Taylor said. “We want to prepare the girls for different styles of basketball that they will see in the district, region and if we can get to state. We wanted them to compete in high level games and see what happens. Not concerned about our record but I want to see the product of our growth and what we learned over these weeks when we enter district play and top teams in our region.”
Claire Johnson led all scorers with a game high of 19 points with Mikee Buchanan adding 18 points and Destiny Thomas with 15 for the Lady Mustangs.
The Lady Cats will play their first 13th District game of the season when they host the Todd County Central Lady Rebels in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader on Friday night beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.
