In the final game of the Franklin Bank and Trust Company’s F-S Wildcats’ Classic, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats played the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, another top 10 ranked team in the state. The Lady Cats gave up right 3-pointers for 45 points in the 2nd Half as they lost 69-43 to the Lady Mustangs.

“High level teams are going to score the basketball,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “Even if you play good defense, they are going to find ways to score. Then you have to change up looks on the defensive end, execute and be able to do that when we sub in players. So, we have to be able to score with teams, get stops and McCracken County out executed us and that led to them getting open shots. They did a great job of that in the 2nd Half.”

