Franklin-Simpson Wildcats once again had to find their way to victory as they defeated the Clinton County Bulldogs 62-61 for their second straight victory against a team from the 16th District.

“You know you got a good team when you have a game where nothing goes right and you shrill find a way to win,” Sam Mylor said. “Coach Dee (Spencer) told us that we don’t want to be playing our best basketball right now. We want to watch game film and see our mistakes, correct them and be playing out best basketball in February.”

