Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ junior Jalen Briscoe was selected to the 4th Region Boys’ All-Tournament Team last Tuesday night at the conclusion of the 4th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus at Western Kentucky University.
The team was selected by members of the media and the eight head boys’ basketball coaches that were in the region tournament.
Briscoe scored 14 points with five rebounds and a block in the Wildcats’ opening round game of the tournament against the Bowling Green Purples.
“I didn t get selected last season and I needed to step up. So I did that especially towards the end of this season,” Jalen Briscoe said. “I honestly felt like I should have been selected to the region team but it came down to that I started off slow and others were playing well. It came down to the end of the season when I had to step things up and got it done.”
“This is something he deserved and honestly thought he should have been selected to the All-Region Team,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “He’s been playing all year like this. Hope he will keep doing that and the motivation for us is to cut down these nets at Diddle Arena and play for a state title.”
Also selected to the All-Tournament Team were from Todd County Central: sophomore Jamison Glass. From Glasgow: senior Sam Bowling. From Cumberland County: senior Ty Seay. From Barren County: seniors Mason Griggs and Aden Nyeken. From Clinton County: seniors Nick Delk and Blake Melton. From Bowling Green: senior Turner Buttry, sophomore M.J. Wardlow and freshman Deuce Bailey and from Warren Central: senior Jaiden Lawrence, juniors Omari Glover and Chappelle Whitney and sophomore Kade Unseld.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.